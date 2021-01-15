- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
KHP vs SOP Dream 11 predictions Pakistan One Day Cup 2021, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Best Picks / Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Captain / Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 15, 2021, 7:16 PM IST
After winning two back to back matches Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be eyeing their third consecutive win in Pakistan One Day Cup 2021. The team are currently at the top spot with three out of four wins and 6 points. In their latest fixture, the team defeated Northern by four wickets.
As far as Southern Punjab is concerned they really have to get in form, especially after losing the last three matches consecutively. The team have only managed to win one out of the 4 games that they have played. It is because of this that they are at the second last spot of Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 point table with only two points. Most recently they lost the match against Central Punjab by 4 wickets.
KHP vs SOP Pakistan One Day Cup 2021, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab is scheduled for 10:00 AM IST on Saturday, January 16 at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex.
KHP vs SOP Pakistan One Day Cup 2021, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab: Live Streaming
All games of the Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 will be live-streamed on Pakistan Cricket's official Youtube channel.
KHP vs SOP Pakistan One Day Cup 2021, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
KHP vs SOP Pakistan One Day Cup 2021, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab: Match Details
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab match is on Saturday, January 16. The match will start from 10:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at United Bank Limited Sports Complex.
KHP vs SOP Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 dream 11 team, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab:
KHP vs SOP Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 dream 11 prediction Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab captain: Sahibzada Farhan
KHP vs SOP Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 dream 11 prediction Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab vice-captain: Kamran Ghulam
KHP vs SOP Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 dream 11 prediction Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab wicket keeper: Rehan Afridi
KHP vs SOP Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 dream 11 prediction Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab batsmen: Sahibzada Farhan, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Siddiq Khan, Salman Ali Agha
KHP vs SOP Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 dream 11 prediction Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab all-rounders: Khalid Usman, Kamran Ghulam, Aamer Yamin
KHP vs SOP Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 dream 11 prediction Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab bowlers: Aaron Summers, Zeeshan Ashraf, Usman Shinwar
KHP vs SOP Pakistan One Day Cup 2021, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa probable 11 against Southern Punjab: Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman (vc), Adil Amin, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Kamran Ghulam, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Usman Shinwari.
KHP vs SOP Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Southern Punjab probable 11 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Sohaib Maqsood (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Aamer Yamin, Aaron Summers, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Muhammad Imran, Saif Badar, Umar Siddiq Khan, Waqar Hussain and Zeeshan Ashraf.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking