KHP vs SOP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

After scoring an interesting victory in their last match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are all set to clash against Southern Punjab in the League game of National T20 Cup 2020.

While the formers have a strong team and have proved their game in the last outing, Southern Punjab have lost two matches, one after another.

While the audience would expect some brilliant clash in today’s match, it can completely turn out to be a one-sided clash because of Southern Punjab’s weaker display of game.

The KHP vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020 outing will be played at the Multan International Stadium in Multan.

In the league table, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is placed at 4th spot after winning 1 out of 2 games, Southern Punjab is at the bottom of the points table after losing both games.

KHP vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Live Streaming

All matches of the National T20 Cup 2020 can be watched online on FanCode.

KHP vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab: Live Score / Scorecard

KHP vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab: Match Details

October 3 – 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

National T20 Cup 2020 KHP vs SOP Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab

National T20 Cup 2020 KHP vs SOP Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab captain: Zeeshan Ashraf

National T20 Cup 2020 KHP vs SOP Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab vice-captain: Sohaib Maqsood

National T20 Cup 2020 KHP vs SOP Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Zeeshan Ashraf

National T20 Cup 2020 KHP vs SOP Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood

National T20 Cup 2020 KHP vs SOP Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab all-rounders: Iftikhar-Ahmed, Hussain Talat

National T20 Cup 2020 KHP vs SOP Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab bowlers: Usma Khan-Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

KHP vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Southern Punjab playing 11 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Shan Masood, Zeeshan Ashraf, Umar Siddiq, Hussain Talat, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil-Shah, Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Zahid Mahmood, Umer Khan, Mohammad Irfan

KHP vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing 11 against Southern Punjab: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz, Asif-Afridi, Usma Khan-Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi