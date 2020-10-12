KHP vs SOP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KHP vs SOP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KHP vs SOP Dream11 Best Picks / KHP vs SOP Dream11 Captain / KHP vs SOP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be up against Southern Punjab on Monday, October 12 at 3:30 PM (IST).

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

It is important to note that presently Southern Punjab are at the last spot in the National T20 Cup point table. The team in their last five matches have only managed to be victorious in one match.

As far as the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is concerned, one can surely say that their form is average. The team are placed at number three spot with a total of eight points.

In their previous matches, both the teams were on the losing side. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost the outing to Baluchistan by six wickets. Southern Punjab, who have two points to their credit, lost the fixture to Northern by merely five runs.

KHP vs SOP National T20 Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

National T20 Cup, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab: Match Details

October 12- 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

National T20 Cup, KHP vs SOP Dream11 team for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab:

National T20 Cup KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab captain: Asif-Afridi

National T20 Cup KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab vice-captain: F Zaman

National T20 Cup KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab wicket keeper: M Rizwan

National T20 Cup KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab batsman: F Zaman, M Hafeez, Khushdil-Shah

National T20 Cup KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab all rounders: Asif-Afridi, Iftikhar-Ahmed, H Talat, A Yamin

National T20 Cup KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab bowlers: J Khan, S Afridi, Z Mehmood

KHP vs SOP National T20 Cup Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing 11 against Southern Punjab: Ishaq Zazai, Younis Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Imran Janat, Aman Rafiqi, Azmatullah, Abdul Rahman, Gulab Omarzai, Inamullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Parvez Amin

KHP vs SOP National T20 Cup, Southern Punjab playing 11 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Masood, Khushdil-Shah, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Siddiq, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Saif Badar, Mohammad Irfan, Umer Khan, Zahid Mehmood