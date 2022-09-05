KHP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for National T20 Cup 2022 match, September 05, 10:00 AM IST

KHP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2022 match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab: Table-toppers of the National T20 Cup 2022, Southern Punjab, will clash with the number three team Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The two teams are enjoying a purple patch in the league, and thus an exciting battle of cricket is expected on Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are yet to lose a match in the T20 Championship. They have won both their games on far. The team is heading to the Monday game after a two-run victory over Northern. Khyber bowlers need to be appreciated for holding their nerves while defending 159 runs in 20 overs.

Coming to Southern Punjab, they have also won two games while losing one match. The team made a poor start by losing the opening game to Sindh. However, following that there has been no looking back for the team. They won their next two games against Balochistan and Central Punjab by 21 and 86 runs.

Ahead of the match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab, here is everything you need to know:

KHP vs SOP Telecast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab game will not be telecast in India.

KHP vs SOP Live Streaming

KHP vs SOP will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KHP vs SOP Match Details

KHP vs SOP match will be played at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi at 10:00 AM IST on September 5, Monday.

KHP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Sharoon Siraj

Vice-Captain – Khalid Usman

Suggested Playing XI for KHP vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zeeshan Ashraf, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Sohaib Maqsood, Sahibzada Farhan, Sharoon Siraj

All-rounders: Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Khalid Usman

Bowlers: Sameen Gul, Imran Khan Sr, Arshad Iqbal

KHP vs SOP Probable XIs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Sahibzada Farhan, Israrullah, Adil Amin, Imran Khan Sr, Ihsanullah, Khalid Usman, Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Arshad Iqbal, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (WK)

Southern Punjab: Faisal Akram, Zain Abbas, Sohaib Maqsood, Zeeshan Ashraf(wk), Agha Salman, Moinuddin, Sameen Gul, Majid Ali, Mohammad Ilyas, Sharoon Siraj, Mohammad Imran Randhawa

