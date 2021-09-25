KHP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for National T20 Cup Between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab, September 25, 03:30 pm IST

KHP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup Match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be up against Southern Punjab in the 5th match of the National T20 Cup on Saturday, September 25, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Ground. The match between KHP and SOP is slated to kick off at 3:30 pm. The National T20 Cup is not televised in India but fans can catch the live action from this game on the FanCode app.

So far, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have played just one game. With a win in their only match played, Pakhtunkhwa also leads the National T20 Cup.On the other hand, Southern Punjab are languishing at the fifth spot on the points table from one loss in as many games.

Date, venue, time and telecast; here are every detail about KHP vs SOP’s today’s fixture:

KHP vs SOP Telecast

The National T20 Cup match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab is not televised in India.

KHP vs SOP Live Streaming

The National T20 Cup match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab can be on the Fancode app and website.

KHP vs SOP Match Details

The National T20 Cup match between KHP vs SOP will be played on Saturday, September 25 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Ground. The match between KHP vs SOP will start at 03:30 pm (IST).

KHP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Aamer Yamin

Suggested Playing XI for KHP vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Khushdil Shah, Sohaib Maqsood, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Aamer Yamin

Bowlers: Asif-Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan, Mohammad Ilyas

KHP vs SOP Probable XIs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Predicted Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan©(wk), Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ahmed Musaddiq, Adil Amin, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Shaheen Afridi

Southern Punjab Predicted Playing XI: Zeeshan Ashraf, Zain Abbas, Sohaib Maqsood©, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan(wk), Hassan Khan, Faisal Akram, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah

