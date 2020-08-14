KHR vs FYB Dream11 Team Afghan One-Day Cup Kandahar Province vs Faryab Province – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 14, 2020

KHR vs FYB Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup | The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 got underway on Thursday with two one-sided games. Following the trend, another double-header will be played on Friday. In one of these games that will be played on the second day, the Kandahar Province will play Faryab Province. Unlike the first two games, both these teams will hope to put up a better show. In both the games that were played on the first day, teams were bowled out for paltry scores and the targets were chased down comfortably.
August 14 – 10:00 AM IST from Mis Ainak Cricket Ground.
KHR vs FYB Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Murad Ali
KHR vs FYB Dream11 Team Batsmen: Hayatullah, Hidayatullah, Bilal Ahmad, Abdul Malik
KHR vs FYB Dream11 Team All-rounders: Fazal Haq, Waqarullah Ishaq (CAPTAIN)
KHR vs FYB Dream11 Team Bowlers: Mohammad Alam (VICE CAPTAIN), Abdullah Tarakhel, Ezzat, Najibullah.
Kandahar Province : Ainuddin Kakar, Abdul Malik, Abdul Raziq, Bilal Ahmad, Abdul Aziz, Waqarullah Ishaq, Wasiqullah, Mohammad Alam, Abdullah Tarakhel, Mohammad Ibrahim, Najibullah.
Faryab Province : Munir Kakar, Murad Ali, Zahid Zakhel, Hidayatullah, Abdul Basit, Bilal, Fazal Haq, Juma Gul, Zuhaib, Ezzat, Ejaz Ahmad.
