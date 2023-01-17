KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs BPL 2023 January 17, 1 PM IST Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders: The Khulna Tigers will take on Rangpur Riders in the 15th match of the Bangladesh Premier League on Tuesday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Khulna Tigers are yet to win a match this season and have suffered three losses in three games so far. The Tigers lost their last game against the Rangpur Riders in a last-over finish.

The Riders would thus have the psychological advantage heading into this game. Robiul Haque led the bowling department with his amazing spell of 4/22. Shoaib Malik’s 36-ball 44 helped them cruise to victory.

They have managed two victories and one defeat in three games in the BPL till now with four points on the board.

Their only loss this season has come against the Fortune Barishal. They are currently third in the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 table and would favour their chances of winning against the Khulna Tigers.

Ahead of the match between Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders; here is everything you need to know:

KHT vs RAN Telecast

The Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders match of the Bangladesh Premier League will not be telecast in India

KHT vs RAN Live Streaming

The Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KHT vs RAN Match Details

The KHT vs RAN Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Tuesday, January 17, at 1:00 pm IST.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: A.Khan

Vice-Captain: S.Malik

Suggested Playing XI for KHT vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: A.Khan

Batters: S.Malik, R.Talukdar, T.Iqbal

Allrounders: S.Raza, M.Saifuddin, A.Omarzai

Bowlers: N.Ahmed, H.Mahmud, R.Hasan, W.Riaz

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Possible XIs

Khulna Tigers Predicted Line-up: A.Khan (wk), T.Iqbal, Y.Ali, S.Khan, M.Saifuddin, N.Islam, Sabbir-Rahman, W.Riaz, P.van Meekeren, N.Ahmed, H.Rahman

Rangpur Riders Starting Line-up: Nurul-Hasan (wk), S.Malik, R.Talukdar, J Vandersay, S.Raza, B.Howell, A.Omarzai, M.Hasan, H.Mahmud, R.Haque, R.Hasan

