KHT vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers, BPL 2023, February 8

Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers will lock horns in Bangladesh Premier League on February 8. While Sylhet Strikers are at the top of the group, Khulna Tigers are languishing in the sixth position. Mushfiqur Rahim-led Sylhet Strikers have played solid cricket in the tournament so far and have already qualified for the playoffs. With several match-winners in their team, Sylhet Strikers are the favourites to win on Wednesday as well.

The likes of Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Nabil Samad and Mohammad Amir have been the most clinical players for Sylhet Strikers. On the other hand, Khulna Tigers will be eager to end their campaign on a high and cause an upset against Sylhet Strikers.

Ahead of the match between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers, here is all you need to know:

When will the match between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers be played?

The match between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers will be played on February 8.

Where will the match between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers be played?

The match between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the match between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers begin?

The match between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers will begin at 1:00 pm IST on February 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers?

The match between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers?

The match between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers will be live streamed live on the FanCode app in India.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Najmul Hossain Shanto

Vice-Captain: Tawhid Hridoy

Suggested Playing XI for Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Tamim Iqbal

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Nahidul Islam

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain, Paul van Meekeren

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers Predicted XIs

Khulna Tigers: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali, Andy Balbirnie, Nahidul Islam, Shai Hope (C), Nasum Ahmed, Shafiqul Islam, Paul van Meekeren, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Murad

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan, Ryan Burl, Thisara Perera, Tom Moores, Mushfiqur Rahim (C), Nabil Samad, Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rubel Hossain

Get the latest Cricket News here