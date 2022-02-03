KHT vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match, February 03, 12:00 PM IST

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Dream11, KHT vs SYL Dream11 Latest Update, KHT vs SYL Dream11 Win, KHT vs SYL Dream11 App, KHT vs SYL Dream11 2021, KHT vs SYL Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, KHT vs SYL Dream11 Live Streaming

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Sunrisers:

Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Sunrisers will face each other in the 17th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022. The high-octane clash will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 12:00 PM IST on February 03, Thursday. Both Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Sunrisers are experiencing a poor journey in the league and they need to cause a turnaround at the earliest to continue their playoff hopes.

Sylhet Sunrisers are struggling with their bowling in the competition. They have won just one of their four league matches. With only two points, Sunrisers are last in the points table. The franchise lost its last two games to Minister Group Dhaka and Chattogram Challengers.

Khulna Tigers, on the other hand, made a good start as they won two out of their first three league games. However, there has been an alarming dip in the performance of the team. Tigers are heading into Wednesday’s match after losing their last two games to Fortune Barishal by 17 and six runs.

Ahead of the match between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Sunrisers; here is everything you need to know:

KHT vs SYL Telecast

KHT vs SYL match will not be telecasted in India.

KHT vs SYL Live Streaming

The Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

KHT vs SYL Match Details

The Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers contest will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 12:00 PM IST on February 03, Thursday.

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Andre Fletcher

Vice-Captain- Thisara Perera

Suggested Playing XI for KHT vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Anamul Haque

Batters: Ravi Bopara, Andre Fletcher, Colin Ingram, Yasir Ali

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Farhad Reza

KHT vs SYL Probable XIs:

Khulna Tigers: Mushfiqur Rahim (wk&c), Seekkuge Prasanna, Soumya Sarkar, Andre Fletcher, Yasir Ali, Thisara Perera, Kamrul Islam, Farhad Reza, Khaled Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Rony Talukdar

Sylhet Sunrisers: Mosaddek Hossain (c), Ravi Bopara, Anamul Haque (wk), Lendl Simmons, Colin Ingram, Mohammad Mithun, Alauddin Babu, Sohag Gazi, Taskin Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam, Muktar Ali

