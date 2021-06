KHTC vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Match, June 2, 2:30 PM IST

KHTC vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 between 1 Kieler HTC and First Contact: 1. Kieler HTC will be up against the First Contact in the 10th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Kiel. The thriller is scheduled to be played at Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 2, Wednesday at 2:30 pm IST. Both 1 Kieler HTC and First Contact have experienced contrasting fortunes in the competition thus far.

1 Kieler HTC started their run in the ECS T10 Kiel with a victory against Moorburger TSV. The opening affair of the T10 Championship saw 1 Kieler HTC registering a comfortable victory against TSV by ten wickets. This was followed by another victory against the same opposition by 34 runs.

First Contact, on the other hand, got off to a torrid start as they lost both the opening matches against MTV Stallions by a decent margin. The first Contact bounced back to register a victory in their next game against Moorburger TSV by 15 runs. However, they were defeated by TSV in their last encounter by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between 1 Kieler HTC and First Contact; here is everything you need to know:

KHTC vs FCT Telecast

The 1 Kieler HTC vs First Contact match will not be broadcasted in India.

KHTC vs FCT Live Streaming

The match between KHTC vs FCT is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

KHTC vs FCT Match Details

The 10th match of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between 1 Kieler HTC and First Contact at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel at 2:30 pm IST on June 2, Wednesday.

KHTC vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shaukat Ali

Vice-Captain: Madura Chaminda Ambagahage

Suggested Playing XI for KHTC vs FCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Adnan Nooruddin, Mohammad Akbar Jabarkhel

Batsmen: Sadeequllah Shinwari, Imran Khan Hassan, Shaukat Ali

All-rounders: Madura Chaminda Ambagahage, Zakirullah Zakhil, Azeem Azam

Bowlers: Danish Zahid, Shiraz Hussain Shah, Salman Haider

KHTC vs FCT Probable XIs

1 Kieler HTC: Adil Safder, Adnan Nooruddin (wk), Azeem Azam (c), Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Danish Zahid, Madura chaminda Ambagahage, Muqurrab Zaidi, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Shiraz Hussain Shah, Vihang Saoji, Yousuf Ali Khan

First Contact: Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Mohammad Akbar Jabarkhel (wk), Aziz Ullah, Hasil Momand, Imran Khan Hassan, Sadam Sherzad, Mohammad Sharif Safi (c), Salman Haider, Shaukat Ali, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Zakirullah Zakhil

