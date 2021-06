KHTC vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Playing XIs For ECS T10 Kiel, Match 19 June 4 4:30 pm IST Friday

KHTC vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel Match between 1 Kieler HTC vs First Contact: In the 19th match of the ECS T10 Kiel, 1 Kieler HTC will lock horns with the First Contact on Friday at the Kiel Cricket Ground.

1 Kieler HTC are currently occupying the second spot in the ECS T10 Kiel table with eight points. They have won four out of their opening six games. In their previous match, they hammered Moorburger TSV by 10 wickets.

On the other hand, First Contact are having a forgettable outing in ECS T10 Kiel. The First Contact have managed to win just one out of their opening five games. The First Contact’s only win of the season came against bottom-placed Moorburger TSV.

In their previous match, 1 Kieler HTC defeated First Contact by 40 runs.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Kiel match between 1 Kieler HTC and First Contact; here is everything you need to know:

KHTC vs FCT Telecast

Not televised in India

KHTC vs FCT Live Streaming

The match between KHTC vs FCT can be live-streamed on FanCode, and the European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.

KHTC vs FCT Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 4 at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The game will start at 04:30 pm (IST).

KHTC vs FCT captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Zahir Zakhil.

Vice-captain: M C Ambagahage

KHTC vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: C Pagadapoola

Batsmen: S Shinwari, S Safi and N Mulakhil

All-Rounders: Z Zakhil, M c Ambagahage, A Azam and Z Zakhil,

Bowlers: D Zahid, S Sherzad, A Safder

KHTC vs FCT probable playing XIs

1 Kieler HTC predicted playing XI: Azeem Azam, Adnan Nooruddin, Kiran Pagadapoola, Sadeeq Shinwari, Madura Ambagahage, Zia Ziaudin, Atif Latif, Shiraz Shah, Muqarrab Zaidi, Abdul Mateen Faizi, Adil Safder

First Contact predicted playing XI: Zaki Zakhil, Nassrullah Amla, Zahir Shah Zakhil, Akbar Jabarkhel, Shaukat Ali, Hasil Momand (wk), Rahmanullah Hasan Kheil, Sadam Sherzad, Abdulrahman Amarkhail, Salman Haider, Sharif Safi (c)

