KHTC vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Kiel, May 31 12:30 pm IST

KHTC vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel Match between 1 Kieler HTC vs Moorburger TSV: 1 Kieler HTC will take on the Moorburger TSV in the first match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Kiel on Monday at the Kiel Cricket Ground.

Seasoned campaigner Azeem Azam will lead 1 Kieler HTC in the event. KHTC’s have some experienced players to replay upon in their top order in form of Kiran Pagadapoola, Sadeeq Shinwari, Madura Ambagahage, and Zia Ziaudin. Danish Zahid and Azam will lead HTC’s bowling department.

On the other hand, Moorburger TSV were founded earlier this year and ECS T10 Kiel is their first-ever competitive series. MTSV have appointed Sachin Tawde their skipper for this season. MTSV’s top-order would be formed by Deepak Prakash, Faizan Farooq, Aditya Gopinath and Abhishek Bangalore Chandrashekar. Meanwhile, Prakash and Farooq will also spearhead their bowling unit.

Both the teams would again face each other on the same day at the same venue in the second match of the tournament. Match number 2 of the ECS Kier T10 series will kick-start at 02:30 pm (IST)

Ahead of the ECS T10 Kiel match between 1 Kieler HTC and Moorburger TSV; here is everything you need to know:

KHTC vs MTSV Telecast

Not televised in India

KHTC vs MTSV Live Streaming

The match between KHTC vs MTSV can be live-streamed on FanCode, and the European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.

KHTC vs MTSV Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 31 at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The game will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

KHTC vs MTSV captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Faizan Farooq.

Vice-captain: Ashwarya Kumar

KHTC vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kiran Pagadapoola

Batsmen: Abdul Mateen Faizi, Faizan Farooq and Madura Ambagahage

All-Rounders: Zia Ziaudin, Azeem Azam, Ashwarya Kumar and Hafiz Hassan

Bowlers: Atif Latif, Adil Safder and Azizgul Khalil

KHTC vs MTSV probable playing XI:

1 Kieler HTC predicted playing XI: Azeem Azam, Adnan Nooruddin, Kiran Pagadapoola, Sadeeq Shinwari, Madura Ambagahage, Zia Ziaudin, Atif Latif, Shiraz Shah, Muqarrab Zaidi, Abdul Mateen Faizi, Adil Safder

Moorburger TSV predicted playing XI: Sachin Tawde, Abhishek Chandrashekar, Deepak Prakash, Faizan Farooq, Aditya Gopinath, Arun Prakash, Ashwarya Kumar, Hafiz Hassan, Anthony Kishore, Azizgul Khalil

