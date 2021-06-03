KHTC vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Squad List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10 Kiel 2021, June 3 12:30 PM IST

KHTC vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For 1.Kieler HTC and MTV Stallions ECS T10 Kiel 2021: In the ongoing ECS Kiel T10 League 2021 tournament, 1.Kieler HTC will square off against an unbeaten MTV Stallions on Thursday, June 3. The match will be played at the Kiel Cricket Ground and is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST.

1.Kieler HTC who have won three out of their four matches, will be facing the Stallions for the first time in the tournament. They are currently second in the Group A points table, with six points to their name so far. On the contrary, the Stallions after six games remain unbeaten in the competition. They are comfortably sitting atop Group A with 10 points. Heading into the match both teams will look to get positive results, making the upcoming clash a competitive one.

Both sides will clash in the reverse fixture which is scheduled to begin at 02:30 PM IST at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between 1.Kieler HTC and MTV Stallions; here is everything you need to know:

KHTC vs MTV Telecast

Not televised in India.

KHTC vs MTV Live Streaming

The match between KHTC vs MTV is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

KHTC vs MTV Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 3 at the Kiel Cricket Ground, in Kiel. The game will start at 12:30 PM IST.

KHTC vs MTV captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Basit Orya

Vice-captain: Prashanth Potharlanka

KHTC vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Chaitanya Pagadapoola

Batsmen: Basit Orya, Sadeeq Shinwari, Sasanka Sanka,

All-rounders: Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Gaurav Rathore, Prashanth Potharlanka, Madura Ambagahage

Bowlers: Prakash Singh, Shiraz Shah, Ujwal Gadiraju

KHTC vs MTV Probable XIs

1.Kieler HTC: Azeem Azam (C), Abdul Mateen Faizi, Adil Safder, Adnan Nooruddin, Atif Latif, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Danish Zahid, Madura Ambagahage, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Sadeeq Shinwari, Shiraz Shah

MTV Stallions: Gaurav Rathore (C), Suraj Mothilal, Basit Orya, Sachin Mandy, Sasanka Sanka, Brijesh Prajapati, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Prashanth Potharlanka, Prakash Singh, Asghar Amarkhil, Ujwal Gadiraju

