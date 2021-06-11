KHTC vs SCE Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 match, June 11, 12:30 pm IST

KHTC vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 between 1.Kieler HTC and SC Europa:1.Kieler HTC will square off against SC Europa in the first quarter-final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Kiel. Kiel Cricket Groundwill host the thrilling affair on June 11, Friday at 12:30 pm IST.

1.Kieler HTC enjoyed a decent run during the league stage of the T10 Championship. The team finished at the second position on the Group A points table. They managed to secure victory in five out of eight league games. In their last encounter, 1.Kieler HTC defeated First Contact by two runs.

SC Europa, on the other hand, finished their league stage at the third position in Group B points table. They won four league matches while losing as many. They will be entering the contest on the back of a 10-wicket loss to Kummerfelder Sportverein.

Ahead of the match between 1.Kieler HTC and SC Europa; here is everything you need to know:

KHTC vs SCE Telecast

The 1.Kieler HTC vs SC Europa match will not be broadcasted in India.

KHTC vs SCE Live Streaming

The match between KHTC vs SCE is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

KHTC vs SCE Match Details

The first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between 1.Kieler HTC and SC Europa at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 11, Friday at 12:30 pm IST.

KHTC vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Dawood Aryubi

Vice-Captain- Sahel Darwish

Suggested Playing XI for KHTC vs SCE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dawood Aryubi, Adnan Nooruddin

Batsmen: Sadeeq Shinwari, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Samiullah Habibi

All-rounders: Sahel Darwish, Madura Ambagahage, Atif Latif

Bowlers: Bilal Shinwari, Adil Safder, Azeem Azam

KHTC vs SCE Probable XIs:

1.Kieler HTC: Azeem Azam (C), Sadeeq Shinwari, Adnan Nooruddin (WK), Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Madura Ambagahage, Atif Latif, Adil Safder, Shiraz Shah, Abdul Mateen Faizi, Bilal Safi

SC Europa: Sahel Darwish (C), Dawood Aryubi, Mohibullah Nayel (WK), Samiullah Habibi, Atiqullah Bawar, Muhammad Bilal, Nader Fakhry, Rahim Zazai, Kashif Abbasi, Bilal Shinwari, Wajid Khan

