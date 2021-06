KHTC vs SGH Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Match, June 2, 12:30 pm IST Wednesday

KHTC vs SGH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel 2021 between 1 Kieler HTC and SG Hameln: In the 9th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Kiel, 1 Kieler HTC will square off against SG Hameln. The thriller is scheduled to be played at Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel on June 2, Wednesday at 12:30 pm IST. Entering the contest, 1 Kieler HTC will be the favorites to win against SG Hameln.

1 Kieler HTC got off to a flyer in the ECS T10 Kiel 2021. Kieler won both their opening fixtures against Moorburger TSV. While 1 Kieler HTC won their first match by ten wickets, they registered a victory in the second match by 34 runs.

SG Hameln, on the other hand, didn’t have an ideal start to their campaign. The franchise lost their first two matches against MTV Stallions. In the first match against MTV Stallions, SG Hameln were defeated by two runs while they lost the second fixture by 66 runs.

Ahead of the match between 1 Kieler HTC and SG Hameln; here is everything you need to know:

KHTC vs SGH Telecast

The 1 Kieler HTC vs SG Hameln match will not be broadcast in India.

KHTC vs SGH Live Streaming

The match between KHTC vs SGH is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

KHTC vs SGH Match Details

The 9th match of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between 1 Kieler HTC and SG Hameln at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel at 12:30 pm IST on June 2, Wednesday.

KHTC vs SGH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Romal Barakzai

Vice-Captain – Zarif Gul Mumand

Suggested Playing XI for KHTC vs SGH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Thusitha Ratnayake, Adnan Nooruddin

Batsmen: Sadeequllah Shinwari, Zarif Gul Mumand, Rahaman Safi

All-rounders: Madura chaminda Ambagahage, Romal Barakzai, Rizwan Babar

Bowlers: Ankit Tomar, Danish Zahid, Shiraz Hussain Shah

KHTC vs SGH Probable XIs

1 Kieler HTC: Adil Safder, Adnan Nooruddin (wk), Azeem Azam (c), Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Danish Zahid, Madura chaminda Ambagahage, Muqurrab Zaidi, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Shiraz Hussain Shah, Vihang Saoji, Yousuf Ali Khan

SG Hameln: Rahaman Safi, Saran Revanath, Mudassar Iqbal, Thusitha Ratnayake (c & wk), Zarif Gul Mumand, Rizwan Babar, Atta Rahman, Muneeb Mohamad, Romal Barakzai, Saran Kannan, Ankit Tomar

