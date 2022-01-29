Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Match, January 29, 12:00 PM IST

KHT vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Khulna Tigers and Fortune Barishal: The 11th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 will see a battle between Khulna Tigers and Fortune Barishal. The two sides will play against each other at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 12:00 PM IST on January 29, Saturday. Fortune Barishal need to be more consistent with their performances. The team started the contest with a victory over Chattogram Challengers. However, they failed to continue the trend and ended up losing their next two games against Minister Group Dhaka and Comilla Victorians by four wickets and 63 runs. Two back-to-back losses have pushed the team to the bottom of the points table.

Khulna Tigers, on the other hand, are doing well in the league. They have won two league matches while losing one game to sit at third place in the points table. Their most recent game saw them outplaying Chattogram Challengers by six wickets as they chased 144 runs within 19 overs.

Ahead of the match between Khulna Tigers and Fortune Barishal; here is everything you need to know:

KHT vs FBA Telecast

KHT vs FBA match will not be telecasted in India.

KHT vs FBA Live Streaming

The Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

KHT vs FBA Match Details

The Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal contest will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 12:00 PM IST on January 29, Saturday.

KHT vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Chris Gayle

Vice-Captain- Andre Fletcher

Suggested Playing XI for KHT vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Chris Gayle, Andre Fletcher, Najmul Hussain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Farhad Reza, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Jake Lintott

KHT vs FBA Probable XIs:

Khulna Tigers: Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Farhad Reza, Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar, Mushfiqur Rahim (C & wk), Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Nabil Samad, Mahedi Hasan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Fortune Barishal: Ziaur Rahman, Jake Lintott, Shykat Ali, Najmul Hussain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Chris Gayle, Nurul Hasan(wk)

