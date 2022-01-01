KHW vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Oman D20 League 2021-22 Match, January 1, 1:30 PM IST Saturday

KHW vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021-22 match between Khuwair Warriors and Bousher Busters: In the 24th match of the Oman D20 League 2021/22, Khuwair Warriors will go up against Bousher Busters. The match is scheduled to be played at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 1:30 PM IST on January 1.

Bousher Busters haven’t lived up to their reputation in the tournament so far. The team needto introspect and come up with a better performance to stay relevant in the tournament. Busters started their tournament with a victory over Darsait Titans by six wickets. However, since then, the team hasn’t tasted success as they lost their last four games on the trot.

Khuwair Warriors, on the other hand, are doing good in the league. Warriors have won three matches in the tournament while losing as many games. They are currently fifth in the points table. Warriors are coming into the competition after winning their last game to Azaiba XI by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Khuwair Warriors and Bousher Busters; here is everything you need to know:

KHW vs BOB Telecast

KHW vs BOB match will not be televised in India.

KHW vs BOB Live Streaming

KHW vs BOB match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

KHW vs BOB Match Details

The KHW vs BOB match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 01:30 PM IST on January 1, Saturday.

KHW vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sean Nowak

Vice-Captain: Ajay Lalcheta

Suggested Playing XI for KHW vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kuttiraja Karuthapandian Shanmugrajan

Batters: Aaqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Sean Nowak, Dushan Perera

Allrounders: Muzahir Raza, Ajay Lalcheta

Bowlers: Bilal Shah, Yash Mehta, Aqib Javeed, Danish Mohammad

KHW vs BOB Probable XIs

Khuwair Warriors: Sajeed Ahmed, Aqib Javeed, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Aamir Kaleem (c), Danish Mohammad, Sean Nowak, Muzahir Raza, Bilal Asim, Azam Ali, Syed Amir Ali, Kuttiraja Karuthapandian Shanmugrajan (wk)

Bousher Busters: Dushan Perera, Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali, Abdul Rauf, Hammad Irfaq, Ajay Lalcheta, Pruthvi Machhi, Sufyan Mehmood, Shubo Pal, Aaqib Ilyas, Yash Mehta

