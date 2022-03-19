KHW vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D10 2022 match 22, March 19, 7:00 pm IST

KHW vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Khuwair Warriors and Bousher Busters: Match 22 of the Oman D10 League 2022 edition has Khuwair Warriors squaring off against Bousher Busters at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat on Saturday. This game will kick off at 7:00 pm IST.

The Warriors have lost all their five league matches in the tournament and are out of contention for the Super 4 stage. They will play their remaining games for pride and the fans who support them.

Meanwhile, Busters have won three games out of the five and sit at the fourth spot in the points table. Their morale will be high after they defeated Azaiba XI by 12-runs in their previous match. Batting first, the team scored 104/5 in 10 overs, their bowlers did a good by restricting Azaiba batters to 92/4 and win the game for the Busters on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Khuwair Warriors and Bousher Busters; here is everything you need to know:

KHW vs BOB Telecast

Khuwair Warriors vs Bousher Busters game will not be telecast in India.

KHW vs BOB Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KHW vs BOB Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday, March 19. The match will commence at 7:00 pm IST.

KHW vs BOB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Asif Khan

Vice-Captain: Abdul Rauf

Suggested Playing XI for KHW vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Rauf

Batters: Pruthvi Machhi, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Adnan Sulehri

All-rounders: Amir Ali, Asif Khan, Danish Mohammad, Sufyan Mehmood

Bowlers: Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali, Sean Nowak

KHW vs BOB Probable XIs:

Khuwair Warriors: Aamir Kaleem (C), Kuttiraja Shanmugrajan (WK), Amir Ali, Azam Ali, Aditya Parag, Danish Mohammad, Arjun Dhiman, Muzahir Raza, Bilal Asim, Sean Nowak, Zeeshan Siddiqui

Bousher Busters: Abdul Rauf (WK), Adnan Sulehri, Asif Khan, Pruthvi Machhi (C), Sufyan Mehmood, Hammad Ifraq, Mehedi Hasan, Fawad Ali, Shubo Pal, Bilal Shah, Siddh Mehta

