KHW vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D10 2022 match, March 13, 05:30 PM IST

KHW vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Khuwair Warriors and Ghubrah Giants: Khuwair Warriors will have a face-off with Ghubrah Giants in the third match of the Oman D10 2022. The two teams will play against each other at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 05:30 PM IST on March 13, Sunday. Both the teams are heading into the league after featuring in the Oman D20 league.

Khuwair Warriors experienced a dismal ride in the T20 league. They failed to qualify for the next round as they ended up at sixth place in the points table. Warriors won just three games while they lost as many as four matches.

Coming to Ghubrah Giants, they won four out of seven games to qualify for the Super Four round. However, the team lost to Darsait Titans by eight wickets in the playoff game. The team will hope to bring much better performance in the T10 Championship to lift the trophy.

Ahead of the match between Khuwair Warriors and Ghubrah Giants; here is everything you need to know:

KHW vs GGI Telecast

Khuwair Warriors vs Ghubrah Giants game will not telecast in India

KHW vs GGI Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KHW vs GGI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 05:30 PM IST on March 13, Sunday.

KHW vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Zeeshan Siddiqui

Vice-Captain - Imran Latif

Suggested Playing XI for KHW vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pranav Mehta

Batters: Zeeshan Siddiqui, Abid Ali, Sean Nowak

All-rounders: Aamir Kaleem, Muzahir Raza, Imran Latif, Arjun Suresh Dhiman

Bowlers: Aqil Khan, Danish Mohammad, Aqib Javeed

KHW vs GGI Probable XIs:

Khuwair Warriors: Muzahir Raza, Sajeed Ahmed, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Aamir Kaleem (c), Afzal Khan, Arjun Suresh Dhiman, Kuttiraja Karuthapandian Shanmugrajan (wk), Sean Nowak, Aqib Javeed, Danish Mohammad, Syed Amir Ali

Ghubrah Giants: Imran Latif, Pranav Mehta (wk), Ghazanfar Iqbal, Abid Ali, Ahmed Khan, Shehbaz Nasar, Aqil Khan, Moshin Qureshi, Sanjaya Ravindra, Azmat Ullah Qazi, Chirag Mandaviya

