Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch National T20 Cup 2022 final match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh Live Streaming: In the summit clash of the National T20 Cup 2022, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will play against Sindh on Monday, September 19, at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is on the verge of making history as they seek their third consecutive championship. They defeated Central Punjab and Southern Punjab in the finals of the previous two seasons and will aim to repeat their glorious feat this year. This year’s competition has been filled with ups and downs for them. They defeated Northern by 5 wickets in the first semi-final to book their place in the all-important final.

On the contrary, Sindh put forth a lot of effort to make it to the finals. The path was not easy for them because of the injuries endured by their key players. They went on to defeat Central Punjab by 5 wickets in the second semi-final, thanks to an undefeated half-century from Omair Bin Yousuf. They have reached the finals for the first time since the competition was restructured in 2019, and this is a fantastic opportunity for them to take home the championship.

Who will be crowned champions of the historic tournament? Only time will tell!

Ahead of Monday’s National T20 Cup 2022 final match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh; here is all you need to know:

What date will the National T20 Cup 2022 final match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh be played?

The National T20 Cup 2022 final match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh will take place on September 19, Monday.

Where will the National T20 Cup 2022 final match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh be played?

The National T20 Cup 2022 final match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

What time will the National T20 Cup 2022 final match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh begin?

The National T20 Cup 2022final match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh National T20 Cup 2022 final match?

The match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab will not be broadcast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh National T20 Cup 2022 final match?

The match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab will be streamed live on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s YouTube channel.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh Possible Starting XI:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa predicted starting lineup: Khalid Usman (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Maaz Khan, Aamer Azmat, Mohammad Sarwar, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Imran Khan Jr

Sindh predicted starting lineup: Saud Shakeel (c), Omair Bin Yousuf, Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Sohail Khan, Mir Hamza, Asif Mehmood, Zahid Mehmood

