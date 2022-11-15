Kieron Pollard Announces Retirement From IPL as Player; Mumbai Indians Appoint Him as Batting Coach

Veteran West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from playing in the Indian Premier League. Pollard started his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians and he decided to bid farewell to the cash-rich league as he don’t want to face them as opponents. Mumbai Indians have appointed Pollard as the batting coach for the upcoming season. The Windies all-rounder was part of the leadership group in the past many years.

Pollard signed in 2010 for Mumbai Indians and has since become one of the greatest players of this generation, picking up 5 IPL and 2 champions league trophies with the franchise.

“It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians I have franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. ‘Once an MI always an MI’. This is not an emotional goodbye to MI however as I have agreed to take up the role of batting coach in the IPL as well as play with MI Emirates," Pollard wrote on his note and posted on Twitter.

Mumbai Indians owner Mrs Nita. M. Ambani heaped huge praise on Pollard for his glorious journey as the player and wished him luck for his new journey as batting coach.

“For me, Pollard has exemplified what Mumbai Indians stand for – Khelenge Dil Khol Ke! Right from Season 3, we have shared joy, sweat, and tears – those powerful emotions that forge lifelong bonds on and off the field. He has played an important role in the success of MI and been a part of the winning side for both our Champions League trophies and all 5 IPL wins. We will miss seeing his magic on the field for MI, but I’m delighted that he will continue to play for MI Emirates, and also mentor young players as the batting coach for MI. May his new journey with MI and MI Emirates bring him even greater glory, triumph, and fulfilment. I wish him all the very best!” Mrs Nita. M. Ambani said.

Mr. Akash Ambani, said “Polly leaves behind a huge legacy as a player with Mumbai Indians. Fans roared every time he took to the field. A valued member of the MI family and a great friend, he played the beautiful game of cricket with utmost commitment and passion all through his IPL career with us. Pleased to have Polly continue to be a part of the MI Family as a batting coach for Mumbai Indians and as player with MI Emirates. We believe, Polly will be as dynamic and impactful as a coach, just like the way he was, when he took to the field for us. His insights will be invaluable to the team, though the Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium and the Paltan will miss him play on the field."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here