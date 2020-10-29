CRICKETNEXT

Kieron Pollard Backs Suryakumar Yadav to Don India Colours Soon, Ravi Shastri Asks Him to Stay Strong & Patient

After Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning knock of 79* off 43 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore helped Mumbai Indians go two clear in the points table, Pollard lauded Mumbaikar's effort in the post-match presentation and talked about the 30-year-old's burning desire to 'don that blue'

Kieron Pollard Backs Suryakumar Yadav to Don India Colours Soon, Ravi Shastri Asks Him to Stay Strong & Patient

Support continues to pour in for Suryakumar Yadav after his non-selection in India's squad for the Australia tour with Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard and India head coach Ravi Shastri backing Yadav for a spot in the Indian team. After Yadav's match-winning knock of 79* off 43 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore helped Mumbai Indians go two clear in the points table, Pollard lauded Mumbaikar's effort in the post-match presentation and talked about the 30-year-old's burning desire to 'don that blue'

IPL 2020: MI vs RCB Talking Points - A Little Bit of Padikkal and Bumrah, a Lot of Suryakumar Yadav

"It (Yadav's innings) was very, very valuable. We always spoke about one of the top three batters, or top four batters, bat all the way through if you are chasing, go all the way through and win the game for us. He (Surya) has done that more often than not," Pollard said at the post-match media conference. "...he wants to do well and today again he showed his class on how well he can bat...and deep down inside the burning desire to don that blue, but again he continues to show consistency, which is all that he can do as an individual," he added.

Virat Kohli Slammed for 'Shameful Act' as he Tries to Sledge Suryakumar Yadav

Shastri, who has arrived in Dubai to start team India's preparation for the Australia tour, took to Twitter asking Yadav to stay strong and patient.

Yadav on his part made a huge statement with his knock and gesture after the match and the fact that the match was against India skipper Virat Kohli's RCB made things even more interesting.

