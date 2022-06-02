Kieron Pollard Deletes Tweet After Taking a Jibe at Aakash Chopra

It seems Kieron Pollard has been paying close attention to what is being said and written about his recent form in the IPL 2022 wherein like Mumbai Indians, he too struggled. Former India opener Aakash Chopra has been analysing Pollard’s performances, predicting the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League could be the last time the allrounder has represented five-time winners MI.

Seemingly irked by the comments, Pollard put out a tweet taking a shot at Chopra before deleting it. “Hope the fan base and followers increased @cricketaakash… keep it flowing .. #t20.!!” Pollard had written in the now deleted post.

Pollard managed 144 runs from 11 innings and took four wickets for MI in IPL 2022 as the franchise managed four wins out of 14 matches to finish at the last spot in the standings for the first time in their history.

After a series of underwhelming show during the season, Chopra wondered how long will MI keep persisting with Pollard and instead advocated for the inclusion of young Dewald Brevis. “Kieron Pollard should go and Dewald Brevis should come in. How many chances would you give to Pollard? He has just not been scoring runs… I think the time has come to say bye-bye to Pollard,” Chopra had said.

More recently, in a YouTube video, Chopra had included Pollard among a host of names he thinks MI should release.

“I think we have seen the last of Kieron Pollard. Rs6 crore will be released if they don’t retain him. I think they can let Murugan Ashwin go as well. I am not sure about Jaydev Unadkat but they can definitely say bye to Tymal Mills,” he had said.

Pollard was among the four players – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah- retained by MI ahead of the mega auction. However, they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second season a row after winning back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020.

