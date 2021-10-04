Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo Engage in Hilarious Banter on Insta, Fans Love it

West Indies cricketers Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard share a great bond – both on and off the field. From playing together for Trinidad & Tobago and West Indies to being pitted against each other, they love to engage in banters with one another. In a recent conversation on Instagram, both the players gave fans plenty of reasons to laugh.

Dwayne Bravo was celebrating the birthday of his son and shared a post on his Instagram with the caption, “Today is your day! my firstborn son Djbravo jr happy birthday, daddy love you, Love you! #8 I’m sure u will have a great day lots of cake and ice cream."

Commenting on the post, Pollard wished the young man a happy birthday with the wish, “happy bday young bravo".

Dwayne Bravo promptly replied, “Your son-in-law" and Kieron Pollard hit back as he asked Pollard to “stop dreaming".

This friendly banter certainly gave the fans a glimpse into the mirth of the cricketers and the post gained a lot of traction.

Both the all-rounders are great friends, and it should be mentioned here that Dwayne Bravo played a key role in Mumbai Indians signing Kieron Pollard back in 2010 as his replacement. As a matter of fact, Mumbai Indians even acknowledged Bravo for his suggestion.

Both the players are currently in UAE where they are key members of their respective sides. After the IPL, both the players will then be a part of the West Indies squad as they try to defend their T20 World Cup title. Kieron Pollard will be the captain of the West Indies in this competition.

While Dwayne Bravo’s Chennai Super Kings have already reached the playoffs, Kieron Pollard’s Mumbai Indians are languishing in the 7th spot.

