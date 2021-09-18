Kieron Pollard, Faf du Plessis And Dwayne Bravo Arrive in UAE For IPL 2021

While most players have already arrived to join their respective franchises for the second leg of IPL 2021, a batch of players who were part of the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League, arrived in UAE on September 16. This list of players included Chennai Super Kings allrounder Dwayne Bravo, legspinner Imran Tahir, batter Faf Du Plessis along with Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard, and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s duo of Jason Holder and Sherfane Rutherford.

While CSK expressed their ‘3X’ excitement by sharing pictures of the ‘Fafulous Champion Express’, MI also celebrated the arrival of their ‘Big Man’.

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐈𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 💥And with that our #OneFamily is now all under one roof 🤩 Goodnight, Paltan 💙#MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/EuCw7Gp01S — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 16, 2021

With Pollard’s arrival in the camp, the MI team are now complete and will be hoping to restart the tournament on a good note. MI will face MS Dhoni’s CSK in the first match of this UAE leg of IPL 14 on September 19 at 7:30 pm (IST).

Sunrisers Hyderabad also shared a post welcoming West Indian allrounder Holder.

In another Tweet, the franchise welcomed its latest signing Rutherford to the camp and shared his with a caption that read, “Orange Army, say hello to the latest addition to the Risers Squad. Welcome, Sherfane."

SRH, who are currently at the bottom of the point table, will be hoping for a change of fate in the second leg. With just one victory in seven games, the team are on the verge of being ousted from the race for qualifiers. The dismal performance in the first leg forced SRH to bring in a change in the leadership and David Warner was replaced by Kane Williamson as the captain mid-season.

The team will resume their campaign with a clash against the current point table leaders Delhi Capitals.

