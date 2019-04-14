Kieron Pollard Hopes Winds of Change Help Regain His West Indies Berth

Loading...
After his match-winning display for Mumbai in the IPL on Wednesday night, Pollard said he hoped it was the start of a new era.
“Blacklisted” previously after playing his last ODI in 2016, Pollard hopes the change in coach and ouster of Dave Cameron by Ricky Skerritt in Cricket West Indies will have a change in fortune for him.
"There has been a lot of turmoil in West Indies cricket over the last couple of years. We have seen in the last couple of weeks there's a change," Pollard said.
"The most I can do every time I step on the cricket field is try to put runs on the board. There's people there who have the job to select (the World Cup squad) and let's see how that goes.
"We have a new chairman of selectors, there's a new president of the cricket board, and you take it as it comes."
West Indies have appointed Floyd Reifer as their new interim cricket head coach to replace Richard Pybus, while Robert Haynes was also appointed as the new chairman of selectors as part of a restructuring of West Indies cricket flagged last week by new president Ricky Skerritt.
The previous regime’s insistence on players being part of the domestic games to be considered for selection meant stars like Pollard were left out as they picked lucrative T20 leagues around the globe.
A statement from the board read: “the new policy is simply one that if a player can still get selected for the team, they must be considered. There will be no reason for non-consideration other than form or fitness."
Haynes further added: "We are creating a level playing field for everyone based on form and fitness. We have outstanding talent across the region and consistently selecting our best team possible is paramount for our future success."
Two time champions West Indies open their World Cup campaign against 1992 champions Pakistan at Nottingham on May 31.
First Published: April 14, 2019, 12:04 PM IST