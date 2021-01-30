Kieron Pollard Latest to Fall Victim to Death Rumours Thanks to Viral Fake News Video

West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard was the latest celebrity in a long line to be 'killed off' by the internet.

The internet is nowadays used by many as a source of news but the user-friendly nature of the world wide web lends itself to plenty of false news going viral. West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard was the latest celebrity in a long line to be 'killed off' by the internet. A video on YouTube claimed that he was part of a fatal car crash and the rumour went viral, leading to plenty of speculation on platforms like Twitter as well. A quick check of the videos was enough to ascertain that the rumour was, indeed, a fake one that started from seemingly out of nowhere.

During the time of his supposed 'death', Pollard was taking part in the Abu Dhabi T10 League in the Shiekh Zayed Stadium. Pollard is leading the Deccan Gladiators franchise this season.

He didn't make much of an impact in the match against Pune Devils on January 28 (Thursday), scoring just 2 runs as his side began the campaign with a crushing seven-wicket loss.

Pollard was one of several high profile key players to pull out of the West Indies' tour of Bangladesh that is currently taking place, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

West Indies are currently touring the country but with a depleted side and have had a forgettable time thus far, losing the three match ODI series 3-0.

The two sides are now preparing for a two-match Test series that is set to get underway soon.

Bangladesh win over West Indies by 120 runs in the third One-day International (ODI) to win the three-match series 3-0 saw them climb to second spot on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

This series is part of the qualification process for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, to be held in India.

Since the launch of the Super League last year, this was Bangladesh's first series. Before the West Indies series, Bangladesh had no points. The 3-0 result at home has lifted Bangladesh to second position on the Super League points table as they are on 30 points along with England, but ahead of them on net run rate.

Australia, who are one of only two sides to play two series so far -- the other are England -- are leading the Super League table with 40 points.

Pakistan are on 20 points with two wins, as are Afghanistan, after winning the first two games of their ongoing series against Ireland. Zimbabwe, Ireland, and India have won one match each so far.