Kieron Pollard Loses Cool At Nicholas Pooran During Trinidad T10 | WATCH

Kieron Pollard who is known for his big-hitting abilities is also a great seamer. He usually bowls military medium pace and is quite effective when it comes to bowling those wicket-taking deliveries. By the way, in the Trinidad T10 league, Pollard was seen bowling off-spin to Nicholas Pooran, his Windies teammate. When the batter tried to apply the switch hit, Pollard got rattled and even stopped in his strides before throwing the ball at Pooran.

He also tried to Mankad Pooran during the game. Despite all these tantrums, Pollard just couldn’t help his team were beaten by a margin of nine wickets. You can watch really happened in this video.

Batting first Scorchers posted a challenging 128/3 in their 10 overs, with Pollard smashing 27 off 14 balls. In response, Pooran returned unbeaten on 101 off 37 deliveries, which included six 4s and ten 6s. With the ball, Pollard conceded 21 runs from his two overs. Pollard who was West Indies captain during the India tour had a bad series. Neither he scored runs, now could he help Windies win a single game. He was clearly disappointed after a horrendous season that saw them losing six games in a row. Three T20Is and as many ODIs.

They might have been handed a 0-3 clean sweep in the T20I series but West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said his team shouldn’t feel disgraced as the scoreline is not an indication of the fight put up by them during the three-match rubber against India.

Suryakumar Yadav came up with an explosive 65 and was backed up by a spirited bowling effort by the seamers as West Indies fell short by 17 runs in their chase of 185 in the final T20I here on Sunday.

“Yes we lost 3-0 but the guys put their hands up and gave a good account of themselves. I don’t think we should be disgraced by what has taken place,” Pollard said in the post-match virtual media interaction here.

“We are not happy losing, let me put that on record. It’s not like that at all. We are trying to win cricket games.” West Indies had their best chance to level the series in the second T20I with Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran slamming explosive fifties in a 100-run partnership.

