Kieron Pollard Named West Indies Skipper in Limited-overs Cricket

All-rounder Kieron Pollard has been named West Indies' captain in limited-overs cricket on Monday (September 9), replacing Jason Holder as ODI captain and Carlos Brathwaite as T20I captain.

Cricketnext Staff |September 9, 2019, 10:15 PM IST
Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt made the announcement in a press conference, saying that the board was following the "best possible pratices for the best possible outcomes".

“I’m truly honoured to be appointed Captain of the West Indies and I would like to thank Cricket West Indies’ Board of Directors for placing their faith and confidence in me. I can’t wait to work with the coaching staff and players as we start building to2wards future World Cups and give the fans more reasons to get behind the team,” Pollard said on his appointment.

"I've played franchise all over the world and I hope to use this experience to help the West Indies in my role as captain. In the short term as Captain, the immediate aim is to defend the T20 World Cup. One of the discussions I hope to have is to bring back the idea of specialists playing in their best positions," he added.

The CWI also announced a new selection policy as well as advertising for the position of head coach for the men's team.

The 32-year-old Pollard last played an ODI in 2016. He was kept in the reserves for the 2019 World Cup and then featured in the T20Is against India.

The big-hitting all-rounder has so far played 101 ODIs, in which he has scored 2,289 runs at an average of 25.71 with three centuries and nine fifties. He has also scalped 50 wickets in this format. In T20Is, he has played 62 matches, scoring 903 runs at an average of 21.50 and has snared 23 wickets.

West Indies finished ninth in the 10-team World Cup tournament held in England and Wales. They managed to register just two wins out of the nine matches they played in the showpiece event and finished just above Afghanistan.

Against India, Windies failed to register even a single win in the three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches. The only match that the West Indies did not lose in the latest home series against the Men in Blue was an abandoned ODI.

West Indies will next play against Afghanistan in their away tour set to be played in Dehradun from November 5. The tour will see both the sides compete in three T20Is, three ODIs and one Test.

(With IANS inputs)

Carlos BrathwaiteJason Holderkieron pollardWest Indies Cricket team

