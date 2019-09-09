Kieron Pollard Named West Indies Skipper in Limited-overs: Report
Following a disappointing performance at the World Cup and thereafter a complete whitewash against India, Cricket West Indies (CWI) have reportedly decided to sack Jason Holder and Carlos Brathwaite as skippers of ODI and T20I teams and have named Kieron Pollard as captain in limited-overs cricket.
