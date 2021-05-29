Kieron Pollard's Child Turns Two, Mumbai Indians Wishes 'Baby Kylon' With Cute Pictures

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard’s son Kylon turned two on May 28. Pollard took to Instagram and shared cute pictures of his “pablo”. Cricketer’s fans also wished the little one in the comment box.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieron Pollard (@kieron.pollard55)

Mumbai Indians(MI), the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Pollard plays for, also celebrated his youngest son’s birthday. MI posted two snaps of “baby Kylon” on his special day. The first picture shows Kylon donning a Mumbai Indians’ birthday hat while in the second one, Kylon is walking with his father Pollard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

Pollard was last seen in this year’s IPL until the tournament’s sudden suspension after several breaches in the bio-bubble. Interestingly, the hitter had regained his form only in the last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He could not perform well in the first six games, but the high-scoring match against CSK on May 1 saw Pollard doing what he does best. Despite posting a mammoth 218 runs on board, the MS Dhoni-led side failed to win the match as Pollard’s unbeaten 84 (34) sailed. His cracker of an inning included eight sixes.

Pollard’s national duties will resume from next month when West Indies will host South Africa for two Test matches and five T20Is. The series will start on June 10 with two red-ball matches.

West Indies will then welcome Australia for a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series in July. The tour will commence from July 10 with the T20I series, and conclude on July 25 with the final and third white-ball game.

