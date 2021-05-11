Kim Waugh, Wife of Mark Waugh, Charged With Animal Cruelty

Equine trainerKim Waugh, the wife of veteran Aussie cricketer Mark Waugh, will be facing a stewards hearing this month after being accused with three animal cruelty charges.

The veteran trainer has denied the accusations and is all set to fight the charges. As announced by the Racing NSW stewards on Thursday, she and jockey Serg Lisnyy both have been charged with failures of animal welfare thus following an investigation last month.

The charges are related to the three-year-old gelding Tarsus and injuries sustained during a Wyong trackwork in March. Mark Waugh has been publicly listed as one of the part-owners of the horse.

Kim Waugh’s charges include “failing to exercise reasonable care or supervision to the racehorse Tarsus to prevent an act of cruelty”.

She has also been charged with failing to report an alleged act of mistreatment and improper conduct towards an employee, who is also said to have reported the alleged mistreatment.

Lisnyy is being accused of using spurs that were too sharp and using them “in a manner that mistreated the horse and resulted in Tarsus sustaining injuries to its off side flank region”.

It’s Waugh’s first welfare charges in more than 30 years in the racing industry. It is also reported that Waugh did not attend the trackwork session in which Tarsus was alleged to have sustained the injuries.

The report details Waugh’s Central Coast stable recorded prize money of more than $1.4 million since January, 2020.

Kim Waugh will be in front of the Racing NSW headquarters on May 20 for her hearing.

Racing NSW alleges in the charges that Lisnyy used spurs that were not blunt enough, but the jockey has said publicly he will fight the charges.

“I don’t think the charges are right,” he said. “They were normal spurs and similar to ones used by kids at pony club. I will be protesting my innocence and these charges are not good for business.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here