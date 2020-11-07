KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Champions-XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriMatch Ended131/7(20.0) RR 6.55
BLR
HYD132/4(20.0) RR 6.55
Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuMatch Ended200/5(20.0) RR 10
MUM
DEL143/8(20.0) RR 10
Mumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
MI
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Champions-XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Best Picks / KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Captain / KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 7, 2020, 1:38 PM IST
Kings XI, placed at number 2 on the point table of Andhra T20 league, will welcome Champions XI on Saturday, November 7. The Champions XI are currently at the third spot. In the last outing, the two teams met contrasting fate. Kings XI were on the winning end and Champions lost the outing. Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Champions-XI will commence from 1:30 PM IST at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.
Kings XI, who have till now won eight out of ten matches, have a total of 16 points to their credit. In the last match, Kings XI defeated Chargers XI by 27 runs. Champions-XI have registered their win in five out of ten matches and at present have 10 points to their credit. In the latest outing, the team lost to Titans XI by 5 wickets.
Also Read: Ishan Kishan - Stepping It Up for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020
KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Champions-XI Playing XI: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Kings XI vs Champions-XI match on the FanCode App.
KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Champions-XI Playing XI: Live Score
KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Champions-XI: Match Details
November 7 - 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.
Andhra T20 2020, KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 team for Kings XI vs Champions-XI
Andhra T20 2020 KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Kings XI vs Champions-XI captain: Pinninti Tapaswi
Andhra T20 2020 KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Kings XI vs Champions-XI vice-captain: Naren Reddy
Andhra T20 2020 KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Kings XI vs Champions-XI wicket keeper: U Girinath
Andhra T20 2020 KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Kings XI vs Champions-XI batsmen: Ricky Bhui, M Dheeraj Kumar, C Ranjan Gnaneshwar
Andhra T20 2020 KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Kings XI vs Champions-XI all-rounders: Ashwin Hebbar, Pinninti Tapaswi, Naren Reddy
Andhra T20 2020 KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Kings XI vs Champions-XI bowlers: BV Reddy, S Kishore, K Bhimarao, S Ashish.
Also Read: India vs Australia: Sanjay Manjrekar Set to Commentate After IPL Snub
KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020 Kings XI playing 11 against Champions XI: C Rajan Gnaneshwar (C), Pinninti Tapaswi, Jyothi Sai Krishna (WK), Naren Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Kunnala Bhimarao, S Ashish, S Naidu, J Reddy, MA Praneeth, K Sudharsan
KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Champions XI playing 11 against Kings XI: U Girinath (WK), B Munish Varma, M Vamsi, D Kumar, Ricky Bhui (C), Ashwin Hebbar, T Siva Kumar, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking