KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Champions-XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Team

Kings XI, placed at number 2 on the point table of Andhra T20 league, will welcome Champions XI on Saturday, November 7. The Champions XI are currently at the third spot. In the last outing, the two teams met contrasting fate. Kings XI were on the winning end and Champions lost the outing. Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Champions-XI will commence from 1:30 PM IST at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

Kings XI, who have till now won eight out of ten matches, have a total of 16 points to their credit. In the last match, Kings XI defeated Chargers XI by 27 runs. Champions-XI have registered their win in five out of ten matches and at present have 10 points to their credit. In the latest outing, the team lost to Titans XI by 5 wickets.

KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Champions-XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Kings XI vs Champions-XI match on the FanCode App.

KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Champions-XI: Live Score

KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Champions-XI: Match Details

November 7 - 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020 Kings XI playing 11 against Champions XI: C Rajan Gnaneshwar (C), Pinninti Tapaswi, Jyothi Sai Krishna (WK), Naren Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Kunnala Bhimarao, S Ashish, S Naidu, J Reddy, MA Praneeth, K Sudharsan

KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Champions XI playing 11 against Kings XI: U Girinath (WK), B Munish Varma, M Vamsi, D Kumar, Ricky Bhui (C), Ashwin Hebbar, T Siva Kumar, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy.