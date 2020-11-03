KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20, KINGS XI vs CHAMPIONS XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Best Picks / KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Captain / KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

KINGS XI and CHAMPIONS XI will once again face each other in the ongoing Andhra T20 in the 25th match to be played on Tuesday at 09:30am IST. In the last encounter, KIN-XI defeated CPN-XI by five wickets after chasing a target of 176 in 19.4 overs. With six wins in eight matches, KIN-XI are placed second in the team standings, while CPN-XI are just one below with four wins in seven matches. CPN-XI will surely try to avenge their previous loss and narrow the points gap with that of their opponents. A close contest can be expected here.

All matches of the Andhra T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

November 03 – 09:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

captain: Uppara Girinath

vice-captain: Pinninti Tapaswi

wicketkeeper: Uppara Girinath

batsmen: M A Praneeth, M Dheeraj Kumar, Vamsi Krishna, Ricky Bhui

all-rounders: Pinninti Tapaswi, Naren Reddy, Munish Verma

bowlers: K Bhima Rao, Varshith Reddy, Siva Kumar

KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20, KINGS XI playing 11 against CHAMPIONS XI: Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, Pinninti Tapaswi, M A Praneeth, M Dheeraj Kumar, Jyoti Sai Krishna, M Lekhaz Reddy (WK), V Sanjay Naidu, Naren Reddy, A Pranay Kumar, K Bhima Rao, S Ashish

KIN-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20, CHAMPIONS XI playing 11 against KINGS XI: Uppara Girinath (WK), Vamsi Krishna, Ashwin Hebbar, Ricky Bhui, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, Rakesh Augustine, Siva Kumar, Zaheer Abbas, Varshith Reddy, Sneha Kishore