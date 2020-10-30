KIN-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Legends XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

KIN-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KIN-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 Best Picks / KIN-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 Captain / KIN-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

This match is going to be very crucial for Legends XI as they will be eyeing their debut win in the series. The Legends XI have played five matches and have been on the losing end of all of them. As a result, at present they are currently placed at the last spot of the points table. Kings XI on the other hand have been in form and are placed at the second spot of the table. The team has four out of six victories to their credit.

However, in the latest outing, the two teams met the same fate. Kings XI lost the outing to Titans XI by 5 wickets and the Legends XI were defeated by Warriors by 20 runs. Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Legends XI match will commence from 9:30 AM on Saturday, October 31. The outing will be played at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

KIN-XI vs LEG-XI Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Legends XI Playing XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Kings XI vs Legends XI match on the FanCode App.

KIN-XI vs LEG-XI Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Legends XI Playing XI: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

KIN-XI vs LEG-XI Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Legends XI: Match Details

October 31 - 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

Andhra T20 2020, KIN-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 team for Kings XI vs Legends XI

Andhra T20 2020 KIN-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 prediction for Warriors XI vs Champions XI captain: Pinninti Tapaswi

Andhra T20 2020 KIN-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 prediction for Kings XI vs Legends XI vice-captain: I Kartik Raman

Andhra T20 2020 KIN-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 prediction for Kings XI vs Legends XI wicket keeper: M Lekhaz Reddy

Andhra T20 2020 KIN-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 prediction for Kings XI vs Legends XI batsmen: G Jayawardhane, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar

Andhra T20 2020 KIN-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 prediction for Kings XI vs Legends XI all-rounders: GS Ashish Reddy, G Manish, Naren Reddy

Andhra T20 2020 KIN-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 prediction for Kings XI vs Legends XI bowlers: Pinninti Tapaswi, I Kartik Raman, K Maheep Kumar, S Charan Sai Teja

KIN-XI vs LEG-XI Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI playing 11 against Legends XI: B Sivacharan Singh (WK), K N Prudhvi Raj, G Jayawardhane, K Karanshinde, M Raju Kulayappa, Sk Noor Basha, K Maheep Kumar, S Charan Sai Teja, G Manish, GS Ashish Reddy, I Kartik Raman

KIN-XI vs LEG-XI Andhra T20 2020 Legends XI playing 11 against Kings XI: M Lekhaz Reddy (WK), M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, Jyoti Sai Krishna, M A Praneeth, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, Pinninti Tapaswi, APranay Kumar, S Ashish, K Sudharshan