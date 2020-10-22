KIN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Team Andhra T20 Knights XI vs Titans XI – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – October 22, 2020

KIN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction Andhra T20 | With an aim to give nearly 100 cricketers from Andhra Pradesh the opportunity to experience high-pressure matches, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) partnering TCM Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. (TCM) to launch the inaugural Andhra T20 League. The Andhra T20 League will have Six(6) teams to play 33 matches across 17 days. All the matches will be played at Anantapur. The league will commence from 22nd October 2020. The six teams will be KINGS XI, TITANS XI, LEGENDS XI, CHARGERS XI, WARRIORS XI and CHAMPIONS XI. The teams shall comprise only players who are registered with the association from within the state of Andhra Pradesh. There will be no franchisees or team owners.

KIN-XI vs TN-XI Andhra T20 Live Streaming Details

FanCode

KIN-XI vs TN-XI Andhra T20 Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

KIN-XI vs TN-XI Andhra T20 Match Details

October 22 – 9:30 AM IST from Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur

KIN-XI vs TN-XI Andhra T20 My Dream11 Team

KIN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: M Lekhaz Reddy

KIN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Team Batsmen: Jyothi Sai Krishna, M Dheeraj Kumar, M A Praneeth, CK Kumar (VICE CAPTAIN)

KIN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Team All-rounders: Pinninti Tapaswi, Shoaib Mohammad Khan (CAPTAIN), A Prasanth

KIN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Team Bowlers: D Swaroop Kumar, Chengalpet Stephen, T Vijay

KIN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Knights XI : M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, MA Praneeth, Jyothi Sai Krishna, V Sanjay Naidu, Jagadis Rami Reddy, S Ashish, A Pranay Kumar, Pinninti Tapaswi, Chengalpet Rajan Ganeshwar, M Ravi Kiran

Titans XI : S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, KV Kashyap Prakash, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Mohammad Khan, Dasari Swaroop Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, T Vijay, M Bhargav

Follow @CricketNext for more

KIN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11/KIN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 prediction/KIN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 team/KIN-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 top picks/KIN-XI vs TN-XI/Dream11/KIN-XI vs TN-XI Scorecard/Dream11 Team/Fantasy Tips