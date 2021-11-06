KIN-XI vs VEN dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ECS Italy, Rome between Kings XI and Venezia November 06, 01:00 PM IST

KIN-XI vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Italy, Rome match between Kings XI and Venezia: Venezia will be crossing swords with Kings XI in the Eliminator match of the ECS Itlay, Rome Championship. The two sides will be playing against each other at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on November 06, Saturday at 01:00 PM IST.

Kings XI haven’t done much wrong in the competition. The team has won four league matches while losing as many fixtures to finish at third place in the points table. Venezia, on the other hand, just qualified for the second stage of the league. The team managed to finish at fourth place with three victories and five defeats.

Interestingly, Kings XI and Venezia are going neck-to-neck in the T10 Championship. Kings XI won the first league match between the two sides by three wickets. Venezia made a comeback in the second game as they outclassed the Kings in their next encounter by four wickets.

Ahead of the match between Kings XI and Venezia; here is everything you need to know:

KIN-XI vs VEN Telecast

The Kings XI vs Venezia game will not be telecasted in India

KIN-XI vs VEN Live Streaming

The Kings XI vs Venezia match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KIN-XI vs VEN Match Details

Kings XI will be playing against Venezia at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome at 01:00 PM IST on November 06, Saturday.

KIN-XI vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Vikas Kumar

Vice-Captain- Hosan Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for KIN-XI vs VEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarbjit Singh

Batters: Simranjit Singh, Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque

All-rounders: Jagmeet Singh, Miah Alamin, Rajib Miah, Vikas Kumar

Bowlers: Jaswinder Singh, Noman Ali, Shagar Choquder

KIN-XI vs VEN Probable XIs:

Kings XI: Malkeet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Vikas Kumar, Sarbjit Singh (wk), Jagmeet Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Noman Ali, Shafique Muhammad, Manjeet Singh, Jaipal Singh (c), Jaswinder Singh

Venezia: Nazmul Haque (c), Hosan Ahmed, Mahbub Khan, Rajib Miah, Miah Alamin, Mazibur Sharif, Sojun Islam (wk), Muhammad Asif, Emon Abdul, Shagar Choquder, Mahmudul Islam

