KIN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Warriors XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The seventh match of the ongoing Andhra T20 2020, scheduled to be played on Sunday morning, will see Kings XI taking on Warriors XI| Just like all other Andhra T20 2020 outings, the KIN-XI vs WAR-XI match will also be played at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. In the two matches played do far by Kings XI, the team have secured victory in one, while they were defeated in another. They have gathered two points from their single win in the league so far.

Warriors XI, on the other hand, have same score as Kings XI. With two points in two matches played in the league, the team have lost one while claiming dominance in another. The only difference between the two teams is that of the net run rate, with Kings XI positioned a rank higher.

KIN-XI vs WAR-XI Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Warriors XI Playing XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Legends XI vs Kings XI match on the FanCode App.

KIN-XI vs WAR-XI Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Warriors XI Playing XI: Live Score

KIN-XI vs WAR-XI Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI vs Warriors XI: Match Details

October 25 - 9:30am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

Andhra T20 2020, KIN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 team for Kings XI vs Warriors XI

Andhra T20 2020 KIN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 prediction for Kings XI vs Warriors XI captain: Naren Reddy

Andhra T20 2020 KIN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 prediction for Kings XI vs Warriors XI vice-captain: Pinninti Tapaswi

Andhra T20 2020 KIN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 prediction for Kings XI vs Warriors XI wicket keeper: M Lekhaz Reddy

Andhra T20 2020 KIN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 prediction for Kings XI vs Warriors XI batsmen: M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, Murumulla Sriram

Andhra T20 2020 KIN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 prediction for Kings XI vs Warriors XI all-rounders: Naren Reddy, Pinninti Tapaswi, Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi

Andhra T20 2020 KIN-XI vs WAR-XI Dream11 prediction for Kings XI vs Warriors XI bowlers: K Bhima Rao, J Durga-Kumar, V Sanjay Naidu

KIN-XI vs WAR-XI Andhra T20 2020, Warriors XI playing 11 against Kings XI: P Saran-Teja (WK), Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, R Atchutha-Rao, Prasanth Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, PP Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, E Dharani Kumar

KIN-XI vs WAR-XI Andhra T20 2020 Kings XI playing 11 against Warriors XI: M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, M A Praneeth, Jyothi Sai Krishna, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, K Bhima Rao