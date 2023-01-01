'Kindly Retire': KL Rahul Gets Badly Trolled as he Shares New Year Bash Photos with Athiya Shetty

The year 2022 didn’t really go well for KL Rahul. An injury lay-off followed by an ineffective return put Rahul in a spot of bother. He often found himself on the radar of angry fans for his inconsistency, especially in important games. He even led the Indian team to a 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh but still, he had to face the wrath of angry Indian fans for his poor show with the bat in hand. The opener managed the scores of 22, 23, 10 and 2 in four innings, averaging just 14.25. However, the Indian cricketer welcomes 2023 with open arms and looks forward to having a great year ahead. But it seems like the fans are yet to be pleased by him.

On Sunday, Rahul shared some pictures on his social media handles which also featured Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. But the fans took a shot at the Indian cricketer, trolling for his poor form yet again.

Here’s how the netizens reacted:

Such a waste cricketer K L Rahul is— Atul Sinha (SSRF) (@atulsinha02) January 1, 2023

Bhai runs kab banege — CHEEKU (@CricCrazy_1) January 1, 2023

Sincerely Wish u happiness. But please don’t play for India. You can play IPL to please your fans or find some league in Namibia Scotland as u r the minnow basher. U had single handedly sank India every time since 21 WC. We need dynamic,consistent players for India.— tweettrombone (@Tweettrombone) January 1, 2023

1 saal ka honeymoon package lelo please— Mihir (@kyayaarmihir) January 1, 2023

Performance deni hogi sustain karne k liye …Every where — Time Traveller (@Ranibadisayani) January 1, 2023

Pls don’t return until 4-5 yrs . This would be your best chance to serve Indian cricket— Bluefilter (@ItsMayank4u) January 1, 2023

Brother, now you stay with your wife and don’t come back to the Indian cricket team because you are no longer needed in #Teamindia . You are the burden in the team.— Rishabh Pandey (@rishabhpost) January 1, 2023

Happy retirement — Vaibhav (@VKForever180) January 1, 2023

Kindly retire from Indian team— KARTHIK (@KARTHIKKec2004) January 1, 2023

Biggest failure of Indian cricket— Mount Everest (@MountEv78145640) January 1, 2023

Rahul will return in action for the Sri Lanka ODIs, beginning January 10 in Guwahati. Before that, the Hardik Pandya-led side will take on the visitors in a 3-match T20I series which will get underway on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Rahul, along with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & other senior players, has been rested from the T20Is. Since the team has started preparations for the ODI World Cup later this year, the seniors have been confined majorly to the 50-over format only.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the BCCI held a review meeting of the team in Mumbai which was attended by BCCI chief Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, India captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman and chief selector Chetan Sharma.

According to media report, the Indian cricket board has shortlisted 20 players for ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 who will be rotated in the upcoming assignments of the team to ensure proper preparations for the tournament.

