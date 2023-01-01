CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Kindly Retire': KL Rahul Gets Badly Trolled as he Shares New Year Bash Photos with Athiya Shetty
'Kindly Retire': KL Rahul Gets Badly Trolled as he Shares New Year Bash Photos with Athiya Shetty

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: January 01, 2023, 21:14 IST

New Delhi, India

KL Rahul welcomes 2023 with open arms and looks forward to having a great year ahead. But it seems like the fans are yet to be pleased by him

The year 2022 didn’t really go well for KL Rahul. An injury lay-off followed by an ineffective return put Rahul in a spot of bother. He often found himself on the radar of angry fans for his inconsistency, especially in important games. He even led the Indian team to a 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh but still, he had to face the wrath of angry Indian fans for his poor show with the bat in hand. The opener managed the scores of 22, 23, 10 and 2 in four innings, averaging just 14.25.  However, the Indian cricketer welcomes 2023 with open arms and looks forward to having a great year ahead. But it seems like the fans are yet to be pleased by him.

On Sunday, Rahul shared some pictures on his social media handles which also featured Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. But the fans took a shot at the Indian cricketer, trolling for his poor form yet again.

Rahul will return in action for the Sri Lanka ODIs, beginning January 10 in Guwahati. Before that, the Hardik Pandya-led side will take on the visitors in a 3-match T20I series which will get underway on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Rahul, along with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & other senior players, has been rested from the T20Is. Since the team has started preparations for the ODI World Cup later this year, the seniors have been confined majorly to the 50-over format only.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the BCCI held a review meeting of the team in Mumbai which was attended by BCCI chief Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, India captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman and chief selector Chetan Sharma.

According to media report, the Indian cricket board has shortlisted 20 players for ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 who will be rotated in the upcoming assignments of the team to ensure proper preparations for the tournament.

  1. athiya shetty
  2. kl rahul
  3. Off The Field
