Virat Kohli: ‘King Kohli’ Trends After The Skipper Decides to Step Down as India’s T20 Captain

2-MIN READ

Kohli will step down after India’s T20 World Cup campaign, starting next month, and in all likelihood, Rohit Sharma will take over the reins for India in the shorter format.

Virat Kohli’s decision to step away from India’s leadership role in the T20 format may not have come as a surprise, days of reports hinting that India may adopt a split captaincy to manage Kohli workload. Kohli cited the same key factor for his decision. Kohli will step down after India’s T20 World Cup campaign, starting next month, and in all likelihood, Rohit Sharma will take over the reins for India in the shorter format. The decision, announced on social media, has Twitter abuzz, for obvious reasons, with fans remembering Kohli’s record as India’s T20 captain. ‘King Kohli’ became one of the top trends immediately after the news broke, alongside ‘Good Decision’. Here’s are some of the reactions from the fans on Twitter.

Virat Kohli to Step Down as India’s T20I Captain After World Cup

first published:September 16, 2021, 18:45 IST