Virat Kohli: ‘King Kohli’ Trends After The Skipper Decides to Step Down as India’s T20 Captain

Virat Kohli’s decision to step away from India’s leadership role in the T20 format may not have come as a surprise, days of reports hinting that India may adopt a split captaincy to manage Kohli workload. Kohli cited the same key factor for his decision. Kohli will step down after India’s T20 World Cup campaign, starting next month, and in all likelihood, Rohit Sharma will take over the reins for India in the shorter format. The decision, announced on social media, has Twitter abuzz, for obvious reasons, with fans remembering Kohli’s record as India’s T20 captain. ‘King Kohli’ became one of the top trends immediately after the news broke, alongside ‘Good Decision’. Here’s are some of the reactions from the fans on Twitter.

Virat Kohli to Step Down as India’s T20I Captain After World Cup

Virat Kohli As Captain in T20 Internationals:•Won T20 Series in ENG (2-1).•Won T20 Series in NZ (4-0).•Won T20 Series in AUS (2-1).•Won T20 Series in SA (2-1).•Won T20 Series in SL (1-0).•Won T20 Series in WI (3-0). He Won series in all major countries. King Kohli. pic.twitter.com/we6gmczNnF — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 16, 2021

#ViratKohli announces that he would step down as the T20 captain after the #T20WorldCup. I hope we win the #T20WorldCup under your captaincy King Kohli.Do you think #RohitSharma would be made the next captain or any younger player would be given the responsibility? pic.twitter.com/XSx9e2hcRy— Prateem Bhattacharjee 🇮🇳🚩 (@PBTheBanglaBoy) September 16, 2021

Winning Series in SENA isn’t everyone’s cup of tea unless it’s King Kohli. All hail to you. https://t.co/QKLHOPk5Xc— Hemanth Sathish Kumar (@Hemistar14) September 16, 2021

We Always Miss That Aggression, That Passion in T20I As a Captain & End of An Era For King Kohli 😓🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ext0iWuT2f— Feroz Ghaffar (@Ferozghaffar18) September 16, 2021

King Kohli will always be a king. The Test Team needs an aggressive captain like him, and it’s nt a bad decision as I too feel he will be better in the longer formats as aftr stepping down from t20 captaincy the pressure would be less on his shoulders#Cricket #ChotaMoonhBadiBaat https://t.co/T9di7CyNrE— Abhisek Nayak (@abhisshn) September 16, 2021

