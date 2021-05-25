King of Centuries Virat Kohli On Course To Record 30 More ODI Hundreds Than Sachin Tendulkar

- 1st ODI - 23 May, 2021Match Ended257/6(50.0) RR 5.14
BAN
SL224/10(48.1) RR 4.65
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 33 runs
- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
12:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
12:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 1st Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 2nd Test - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 2nd T20I - 27 Jun, SunUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd T20I - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 4th T20I - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 5th T20I - 3 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- One-off Test - 27 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
05:30 IST - Hobart
- 1st Test - 8 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 16 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
ENG
10:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
ENG
06:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 5 Jan, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
06:00 IST - Sydney
- 5th Test - 14 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
ENG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 30 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 2 Feb, WedUp Next
AUS
NZ
05:30 IST - Hobart
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
AUS
NZ
06:30 IST - Sydney
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- One-off T20I - 8 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:50 IST - Canberra
- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Brisbane
- 3rd T20I - 15 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Carrara
- 4th T20I - 18 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
14:20 IST - Adelaide
- 5th T20I - 20 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
King of Centuries Virat Kohli On Course To Record 30 More ODI Hundreds Than Sachin Tendulkar
Virat Kohli's appetite for scoring big hundreds in international cricket is second to none in cricket history. His mind boggling numbers in ODI cricket place Kohli in a league of his own with daylight and more daylight to follow.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: May 25, 2021, 8:00 AM IST
David Warner was on the spot when he said ‘We Ain’t Catching Virat Kohli’! The Australian batting genius was referring to the number of international hundreds recorded by the Indian captain and how he is in a league of his own with daylight and more daylight before Warner himself features at number two amongst the list of current cricketers. Although King Kohli has not scored an international hundred since November 2019, his appetite for the big triple-figure scores has been outstanding over a glorious career. We list some of the standout numbers and comparisons with present and former greats.
WTC 2021 – He Is Extremely Positive-Minded But With That Comes The Opportunity To Take His Wicket: NZ Bowling Coach On Rishabh Pant
KOHLI’S FREQUENCY OF SCORING A HUNDRED BEST IN CRICKET HISTORY
Kohli has registered a total of 70 international hundreds in his career spanning 13 years from 2008 to 2021. He is third just one short of Ricky Ponting’s 71 and 30 shy of the Little Master Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 hundreds. Kumar Sangakkara follows with 63 and Jacques Kallis with 62 completes the top 5. But what really stands out is Kohli’s mind-boggling frequency of registering a ton.Amongst the 43 batsmen who have recorded at least 30 international hundreds, in terms of frequency of scoring a hundred, Kohli is perched at the top getting to a triple-figure score once every 6.89 innings. He has left contemporary greats like Steven Smith and all-time legends like Sachin Tendulkar behind on this count. Smith registers an international hundred once every 7.61 innings while Tendulkar achieved the feat every 7.82 innings. Warner also features at number 5 scoring a hundred once every 8.51 innings.
Amongst some other great names, Ricky Ponting is at number 8 with a hundred every 9.41 innings while Kane Williamson follows with a century every 9.54 innings. The limited-overs’ run-making machine Rohit Sharma completes the top 10 with a ton every 9.68 innings. The great Brian Lara scored a hundred once every 9.83 innings, Joe Root and Viv Richards once every 9.97 innings while AB de Villiers once every 10.3 innings to name some other all-time legendary batsmen.
WTC 2021 Final: Shubman Gill Considers Assessing Conditions Key to Success in England
KOHLI’S STAGGERING FREQUENCY IN ODI CRICKET
While Kohli has outstanding numbers in Test cricket, it is in the ODI format where he dominates every one – past and present and has placed himself in a league of his own. The Indian captain has recorded 43 hundreds in ODI cricket in just 245 innings. His frequency of scoring a century is the best in the history of the format with number two Hashim Amla taking 6.59 innings to score a ton. Warner is at number three with a century every 7 ODIs while Rohit Sharma is at number 5 reaching a three-digit score every 7.59 innings. AB de Villiers (8.72 innings), Joe Root (8.75 innings) and Tendulkar (9.22 innings) complete the top 10.
Just to give a perspective of what Kohli has achieved in the format and what a phenomenal run-making machine he has been for India in ODI cricket, the Indian captain has played 207 less innings than Tendulkar but scored just 6 less centuries!
If Kohli continued to maintain the same tempo of piling on the hundreds and gets to the same number of matches as Tendulkar he would have scored as many as 79 ODI hundred by the time – that is a sensational 30 more than Tendulkar registered in his career!
KOHLI’S 50-100 CONVERSION RATE 4TH BEST IN INTERNATIONAL HISTORY
Kohli also has an excellent 50 to 100 conversion rate in international cricket. He has registered 115 fifties to go along with his 70 hundreds in international cricket. This means that Kohli scores a century every 2.64 times he registers a fifty in international cricket. Steven Smith is at pole position on this count due to his staggering numbers in Test cricket. Overall, he reaches a triple-digit score every 2.58 innings he records a fifty. Hashim Amla is at number two with 2.6 and Tendulkar is at number 3 just decimal points ahead of Kohli. Interestingly, Warner completes the top five scoring a century once every 2.65 innings he registers a fifty.
KOHLI AHEAD OF TENDULKAR AFTER 482 INNINGS
The great Tendulkar had aggregated 21331 runs with 66 hundreds after 482 international innings at an average of 49.03 – the same number played by Kohli in his career.
This means that Kohli has a lead of 4 hundreds over Tendulkar at similar junctures in their career. Kohli has scored 22818 runs in 482 innings at an average of 55.78 with 70 international hundreds so far.
Kohli scored 11 international hundreds each in 2017 and 2018 – the maximum in a calendar year in his glorious career. The record is still held by Tendulkar who scored 12 hundreds in 1998. There is a tie between Ponting (11 hundreds in 2003) and Kohli (11 hundreds in 2017 and 2018) for the number two position.
India has won 48 of the 70 matches in which Kohli has recorded a hundred (68.57%) and lost just 14 – an indicator of the significance of his runs in India’s victories and success.
The Indian captain has not registered an international hundred since his 136 against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in November, 2019. It has been the longest batting slump in his otherwise brilliant international career.
It is only a matter of time when a hungrier Kohli makes it count. And he will!
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking