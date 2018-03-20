Kings XI Announce Change of Home Schedule, to Play Mohali Leg First

The side was originally slated to play their initial matches at Indore but logistical difficulties forced a change in the calendar, according to a statement from the franchise.
"It is unfortunate that the dates had to be shuffled so late in the day," Kings XI Punjab CEO Satish Menon said.
"However, external difficulties always have to be worked around. Despite the unforeseen circumstances, we're excited by the prospect of starting off in Mohali. At the end of the day, both venues are home to us," he added.
According to the new changes, Mohali's I.S. Bindra Stadium will now host KXIP's first home match against Delhi Daredevils on April 8 before hosting Chennai Super Kings on April 15 and Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 19.
Indore fans will now get to witness four matches instead of three with the Kings playing Mumbai Indians on May 4, Rajasthan Royals (May 6), Kolkata Knight Riders (May 12) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (May 14), respectively.
First Published: March 20, 2018, 3:13 PM IST