Kings XI Punjab Coach Wasim Jaffer Congratulates Mumbai Indians; Gives it a Humorous Twist

Wishes are pouring in from all quarters for Mumbai Indians as they won a record fifth title at the IPL 2020

Wishes are pouring in from all quarters for Mumbai Indians as they won a record fifth title at the IPL 2020. But one message that stood out came from the Kings XI Punjab batting coach Wasim Jaffer. He did congratulate the winners but followed it up with a humourous twist.

“Congratulations @mipaltan! Now go take a couple of years off, you've earned it,” tweeted Jaffer. He also attached a picture of the MI team in the post.

Of course, Jaffer would want that given his team was ousted in the league stage of the tournament this year and has never won the trophy before. To be fair, MI have a lead of two wins over the next best team Chennai Super Kings who have won the championship on three occasions. Even if MI take a couple of years off, they will still be the team with the maximum trophies.

Jaffer’s witty congratulatory message was loved by the fans on Twitter. The post has been liked by close to seven thousand times and has attracted numerous funny comments and memes.

Mumbai Indians in IPL pic.twitter.com/nmwZ4bDVXC — Deven Lad (@laddven) November 10, 2020

“Dc after coming to ipl final be like…”

Dc after coming to ipl final be like pic.twitter.com/IiIblA5Bgz — Yash Patil (@yashkabmilega) November 10, 2020

“Once a wise man said ‘Tum abs banate reh jaoge, aur wo vadapav waala trophy utha le jayega’,” a user commented.

Once a wise man said "Tum abs banate reh jaoge, aur wo vadapav waala trophy utha le jayega" ! #MIvsDC #IPLfinal — Whosthatguy 🙈🙉🙊 (@KnaughtyMonk) November 10, 2020

“Nope since 2021 is an odd year we have to win the next season and it is our habit,” wrote another user.

Nope since 2021 is an odd year we have to win the next season and it is our habit😉😅 — Palani kumar (@kumar61297) November 10, 2020

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in the final of the IPL 2020 by five wickets with eight balls to spare. Trent Boult, who picked three crucial wickets in his allotted four overs while conceding 30 runs, was declared the Player of the Match. Jofra Archer of the Rajasthan Royals was chosen as the Player of the Tournament for his all-around performance. Coach Jaffer would surely be happy for KXIP captain K L Rahul who won the Orange cap for making 670 runs in the tournament.