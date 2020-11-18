Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 – The Stats That Matter for KL Rahul and Co.

Kings XI Punjab had a strange IPL season this time. Let us take you through some of the most significant stats of the team this season.

Kings XI Punjab had a strange season this time. They had a very poor start to the tournament as they lost six of the first seven matches played. They then shifted gears and posted five consecutive wins in the matches, including over the top three teams Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indian and Delhi capitals. At this point, they looked unstoppable and were strong favourites to make it to the playoffs. But they had a bad run again as they lost their last two matches and that was it for them.

Let us take you through some of the most significant stats of the team this season:

Highest Wicket taker – Mohammad Shami was the most successful bowler in terms of wickets taken for his side as he picked 20 wickets in 14 innings. He wasn’t, however, very economical as he conceded 460 runs at a rate of 8.57.

Bowler with the best economy rate – Though Ravi Bishnoi could only claim 12 wickets to his name, he was the man to go to when the flow of runs needed to be restricted. With an economy rate of 7.37 (376 runs in 51 overs), Bishnoi was the best in the category among those who at least bowled one full over.

Most Expensive bowler – Krishnappa Gowtham featured in just two matches in the series owing to his poor bowling performance. In the 8 overs he bowled, he gave away 84 runs, an economy rate of 10.50, making him the most expensive bowler for his side.

Batsman with the best strike rate – Nicholas Pooran was very useful to his team this season as he not only made runs consistently, but did it at an astonishing speed. He scored 3535 runs at a strike rate of 169.71. His batting average was 35.30.

Batsman with most number of 4s – Captain KL Rahul, the winner of the Orange cap, was the batsman who smashed maximum boundaries for his side. He ranks third overall in the category.

Batsman with most number of 6s – Nicholas Pooran hit a whopping 25 sixes, two more than the number of fours he hit in 14 innings. Chris Gayle also deserves a mention here as he smashed 23 sixes in half as many innings as that of Pooran.

Batsman with most number of 50s – KL Rahul is not just the best among his colleagues but shares the top spot on the list including all teams, with five half centuries this season.

Batsman with most number of 100s – KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal share the top position in this category as both made one century each. While Rahul scored 132 against RCB, Agarwal made 106 against Rajasthan Royals.

Highest Team total – The highest total KXIP managed this season was 223 against Rajasthan Royals. Despite such a massive total, they were unable to defend it as RR chased it with three balls to spare.

Lowest team total – As strange as it sounds, KXIP lost the match in which they posted the biggest total but won the one in which they made the lowest. They successfully defended a modest total of 126 runs against SRH who were restricted to 114, thanks to Chris Jordan who picked three wickets while giving away just 17 runs in four overs.