Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 14 - 18 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

150 (58.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

493/6 (114.0)

India lead by 343 runs
Live

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Match 1, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 15 November, 2019

2ND INN

Maratha Arabians

88/6 (10.0)

Maratha Arabians
v/s
Northern Warriors
Northern Warriors*

70/1 (5.5)

Northern Warriors need 19 runs in 25 balls at 4.56 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

Kings XI Punjab Release David Miller, Sam Curran; Chris Gayle Stays

Miller went on to become one of the batting mainstays for Kings XI Punjab over the past eight seasons, scoring 1850 runs in 79 games at a strike rate of 138.78.

PTI |November 15, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
Kings XI Punjab Release David Miller, Sam Curran; Chris Gayle Stays

Kings XI Punjab has released explosive South Africa batsman David Miller after eight IPL seasons along with Englishman Sam Curran and Australian pacer Andrew Tye.

Miller went on to become one of the batting mainstays for Kings XI Punjab over the past eight seasons, scoring 1850 runs in 79 games at a strike rate of 138.78.

While he could not do much in his opening season, Miller made an impact in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, smashing 416 runs and 446 runs respectively at 150 plus strike rate.

"David has been an iconic player for us. He expressed his desire to move on and we respect his decision. We wish him the very best," KXIP co-owner told PTI.

In 2019, Miller played 10 games scoring 213 runs at a strike rate of 130.

Curran, who at Rs 7.2 crore was KXIP's most expensive foreign buy at the auction ahead of the 2019 season, too has been released. The left-arm pacer took a hat-trick in last year's IPL.

Also released was Tamil Nadu mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was bought at last year's auction for a whopping Rs 8.4 crore.

Among the retained players is West Indian great and 40-year-old Chris Gayle, who was bought by KXIP at his base price of Rs two core ahead of the 2018 IPL after going unsold twice.

"There is no way we could have let him go. He is a champion player," said Wadia.

The auction will be held on December 19 and Wadia said they would go into it with an open mind.

Ahead of the IPL players' transfer window, KXIP had traded Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals in return of Rs 1.5 crore and Karnataka spinner Jagadeesha Suchith.

chris gayleipl 2020Kings XI punjabKXIPRavichandran AshwinVarun Chakravarthy

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more