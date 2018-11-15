Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Kings XI Punjab Release Yuvraj & Finch, Rajasthan Retain Smith, Stokes & Buttler

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 15, 2018, 7:40 PM IST
Kings XI Punjab Release Yuvraj & Finch, Rajasthan Retain Smith, Stokes & Buttler

(IPL)

Yuvraj Singh has been released by IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab, as the team chose to retain only nine players ahead of IPL 2019. Singh played eight games for KXIP during last season’s IPL but did not fare well, scoring just 65 runs at an average of 10.38. The other notable names joining him in the list of released players are Australian batsman Aaron Finch who scored 134 runs in ten games at an average of 16.75, and Axar Patel.

Interestingly, Patel was the only player to have been retained by the franchise when the team was completely changed in 2017, but was dropped from the starting XI soon after a poor start to the season.

Speaking on the retentions, KXIP coach Mike Hesson said, “We have retained all core players and ensured that the balance of the squad is there. A lot of factors came in while retaining the players.”

Chris Gayle and KL Rahul have been retained by the franchise, while Andrew Tye and Mujeeb ur Rahman have kept their place as well. In a communication, KXIP said, “The team would like to thank the players who have been released for their contributions and wishes them the very best for the future.”

RETAINED: R Ashwin, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Andrew Tye, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ankeet Rajpoot, Chris Gayle and David Miller.

RELEASED: Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch, Mohit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary, Barinder Sran, Akshdeep Nath, Pradeep Sahoo, Mayank Dagar and Manzoor.

TRADED: Marcus Stoinis for Mandeep Singh




Smith, Stokes and Buttler Retained by Royals

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals chose to retain as many as 16 players for next season’s IPL, including English duo Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, and Australian Steve Smith.

Young Indian players Shreyas Gopal, Krishnapa Gowtham and Sanju Samson have also been retained.

However, the likes of Australian batsman D’arcy Short and Ben Laughlin have been released, as well as South African wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen.

Speaking about the released players, Royals’ owner Manoj Badale said, “After analysing our performances of 2018 and plotting our vision for the season ahead, we have decided to release a few players from our squad. We are grateful for their exceptional effort during the tournament last season and wish them success in their future endeavours, whilst they will always continue to be part of the extended Royals family.”

RETAINED: Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, Sudhesan Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi

RELEASED: D’arcy Short, Ben Laughlin, Heinrich Klaasen

First Published: November 15, 2018, 7:27 PM IST
