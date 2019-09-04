Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

98/2 (26.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Kings XI Punjab Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin Set to Play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to join Delhi Capitals for the next edition of IPL after Kings XI Punjab decided to release their skipper of last two seasons.

PTI |September 4, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
Kings XI Punjab Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin Set to Play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to join Delhi Capitals for the next edition of IPL after Kings XI Punjab decided to release their skipper of last two seasons.

KXIP releasing Ashwin was on expected lines after the franchise finished seventh in 2018 and sixth in 2019 under his leadership.

"Ashwin's release approval is already with the BCCI and an announcement is likely soon. Delhi Capitals showed interested in him and KXIP, after thinking it through, felt they needed a younger spinner in the squad," a source close to the development told PTI.

After finishing runners-up in 2014, KXIP have not made the IPL play-offs. The franchise has under-performed since IPL's inaugural season in 2008 and along with Delhi are the two franchises, who have not won the title.

Last week, Delhi Capitals advisor Sourav Ganguly had said the team would be happy to have the services of 32-year-old Ashwin, who is no more a certainty in the Indian Test playing XI, having all but permanently lost his slot in the white ball format.

The franchise will only think about the new captain once the head coach is appointed.

Former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson, who was in charge of KXIP in 2019, has joined Royal Challengers Bangalore as director of Cricket Operations after not being picked for the India head coach job.

AshwinbcciIndian Premier LeagueiplRavichandran Ashwinsourav ganguly

Related stories

Delhi Capitals Will be Happy to Have Ashwin: Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | August 31, 2019, 9:38 PM IST

Delhi Capitals Will be Happy to Have Ashwin: Ganguly

India vs West Indies | Shastri Explains India's Preference for Jadeja Over Ashwin
Cricketnext Staff | August 31, 2019, 8:52 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Shastri Explains India's Preference for Jadeja Over Ashwin

Ashwin Captures Broad's Euphoric Reaction During Last Over
Cricketnext Staff | July 15, 2019, 5:43 PM IST

Ashwin Captures Broad's Euphoric Reaction During Last Over

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019

AFG v BAN
Chittagong ZAC

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...