New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to join Delhi Capitals for the next edition of IPL after Kings XI Punjab decided to release their skipper of last two seasons.
KXIP releasing Ashwin was on expected lines after the franchise finished seventh in 2018 and sixth in 2019 under his leadership.
"Ashwin's release approval is already with the BCCI and an announcement is likely soon. Delhi Capitals showed interested in him and KXIP, after thinking it through, felt they needed a younger spinner in the squad," a source close to the development told PTI.
After finishing runners-up in 2014, KXIP have not made the IPL play-offs. The franchise has under-performed since IPL's inaugural season in 2008 and along with Delhi are the two franchises, who have not won the title.
Last week, Delhi Capitals advisor Sourav Ganguly had said the team would be happy to have the services of 32-year-old Ashwin, who is no more a certainty in the Indian Test playing XI, having all but permanently lost his slot in the white ball format.
The franchise will only think about the new captain once the head coach is appointed.
Former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson, who was in charge of KXIP in 2019, has joined Royal Challengers Bangalore as director of Cricket Operations after not being picked for the India head coach job.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Kings XI Punjab Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin Set to Play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020
Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to join Delhi Capitals for the next edition of IPL after Kings XI Punjab decided to release their skipper of last two seasons.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 31, 2019, 9:38 PM IST
Delhi Capitals Will be Happy to Have Ashwin: Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | August 31, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Shastri Explains India's Preference for Jadeja Over Ashwin
Cricketnext Staff | July 15, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
Ashwin Captures Broad's Euphoric Reaction During Last Over
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019
AFG v BANChittagong ZAC
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval All Fixtures
Team Rankings