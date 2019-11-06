Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Canberra

06 Nov, 201914:00 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Rajkot SCAG

07 Nov, 201919:00 IST

1st T20I: MAW VS MOZ

upcoming
MAW MAW
MOZ MOZ

Rajkot SCAG

06 Nov, 201913:30 IST

2nd T20I: MAW VS MOZ

upcoming
MAW MAW
MOZ MOZ

Rajkot SCAG

06 Nov, 201917:30 IST

Kings XI Punjab's R Ashwin All Set to Join Delhi Capitals

Under Ashwin's leadership, KXIP played well in the first half of the past two seasons before losing steam in the second half. They finished seventh in 2018 and sixth in 2019.

IANS |November 6, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
Kings XI Punjab's R Ashwin All Set to Join Delhi Capitals

Kings XI Punjab spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's much talked about move to Delhi Capitals has been finally completed and the announcement will be made soon. Even though KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia had earlier refuted the rumours, it has been learnt that Delhi have secured the services of the ace spinner.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the Delhi Capitals franchise said that while the move has been completed, an announcement would be made in the near future.

"Yes, it is done and we will announce soon," the official said.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, Anil Kumble, Director of Cricket Operations of Kings XI Punjab, had expressed uncertainty over the future of Ashwin, saying that he had just come on board and it was too early to speak on the permutations and combinations that they were planning for the 2020 edition.

"No decision has been taken yet. I have just come on board, in the last one week. We will know in the due course the decisions we are going to make. I haven't got down to the details of the squad. The players we are going to retain, the players we are going to trade, none of those areas have been looked into," former India head coach Kumble had said.

The remarks came after KXIP co-owner Wadia had said that the franchise had decided not to trade the spinner with DC.

Under Ashwin's leadership, KXIP played well in the first half of the past two seasons before losing steam in the second half. They finished seventh in 2018 and sixth in 2019.

The move also means that K.L. Rahul could be handed the role of captain for the next edition.

"Yes, that is very much a possibility because Rahul is not only one of the senior players, but also understands the working of the team and the strengths and weaknesses of those in the team," said a source in the know of developments in the KXIP camp.

Delhi CapitalsKXIPR Ashwin

Related stories

Andrew McDonald Named New Rajasthan Royals Head Coach
Cricketnext Staff | October 21, 2019, 1:20 PM IST

Andrew McDonald Named New Rajasthan Royals Head Coach

RCB Becomes First IPL Team to Appoint Woman Support Staff
Cricketnext Staff | October 18, 2019, 10:34 AM IST

RCB Becomes First IPL Team to Appoint Woman Support Staff

IPL 2018's Anti-Corruption Matters Handled by ICC: BCCI ACU Head on Shakib
Cricketnext Staff | October 30, 2019, 11:07 AM IST

IPL 2018's Anti-Corruption Matters Handled by ICC: BCCI ACU Head on Shakib

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Canberra

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 07 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Rajkot SCAG

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019

MOZ v MAW
Rajkot SCAG

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019

MOZ v MAW
Rajkot SCAG All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
see more