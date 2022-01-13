Kingston Weather Update, West Indies vs Ireland, 2nd ODI: Weather Forecast for today’s WI vs IRE match

West Indies will be facing a depleted Ireland side in the second One Day International of the three-match series. The high-octane clash will be played on January 13, Thursday at Sabina Park.

West Indies are leading the three-match series by 1-0 as they won the first One Day International by 24 runs. Shamarh Brooks was the standout performer as he smashed 93 runs to take the West Indies total to 269 runs.

In the second innings, bowlers did a greatjob as Alzarri Joseph and Romario Joseph picked up three wickets each. Heading into the Thursday’s clash, the host will look forward to delivering a scintillating performance to get done with the series.

Ireland, on the other hand, will be extremely low on confidence. Their five players have returned with Covid-19 positive results while a handful of players have been injured. Thus, the team might not be able to field their strongest XI and can hand an easy victory to the opposition.

Weather report

Thunderstorms are expected on January 12, Thursday as West Indies will take on Ireland in the second One Day International at the Sabina Park in Kingston. Rain can play a spoilsport during the match as there are decent chances of precipitation i.e 40 percent.

The humidity will be around 67 percent while the wind speed can be recorded as 14 km/h. The forecast for Thursday suggests that the temperature can hover in the range from 21 degrees celsius to 29 degrees celsius.

West Indies (WI) vs Ireland (IRE) probable playing XIs:

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Ireland Predicted Playing XI: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Neil Rock

