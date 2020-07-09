Kiran More Opens Up About Ball-tampering in 1989 India-Pakistan Series
Former India wicketkeeper Kiran More has said ball tampering was almost a norm during the team's 1989 Test tour of Pakistan. More, however, said that neither side reported the other for it and everyone learnt how to scratch the ball and then generate reverse swing.
